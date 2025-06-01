Chase Elliott Admits Humble 7-Word Reality Check on His Playoff Prospects Amid Winless Season

Texas Motor Speedway roared to life in April 2024 when Chase Elliott snapped a 42-race winless streak with a gutsy, emotional win in double overtime. It wasn’t just any victory. It was the kind of breakthrough that reminded the world who Chase Elliott really is. Battling past chaos, cautions, and a hungry field, Elliott held firm. The No. 9 car crossed the line first after a wild, drama-filled race that stretched into the night. “Oh man, it couldn’t feel any better. Couldn’t be any more grateful for this journey and the fact that it hasn’t always been fun, but certainly, I have enjoyed working with our guys,” Elliott said, beaming as he took a reverse victory lap.

That night, after two years of struggle, he looked like the people’s champion again. His win meant more than just points, as it was a moment of redemption after a brutal stretch that included injuries, missed races, and constant questions. He hadn’t visited Victory Lane since Talladega in 2022. Yet in Texas, he looked composed and relentless. “We’ve been working really hard and really well together, and that’s always been fun. We’ve enjoyed the fight together,” Elliott said, praising his team. That fight had carried them through late-race madness and a pair of overtime restarts.

But that moment of glory hasn’t led to more trophies. Since Texas, Elliott has gone winless again. Heading into the 2025 summer stretch, he remains a serious contender, placed fourth in the points standings. But if you ask Elliott, it’s not enough.

Winless streak haunts Chase Elliott!

Heading into Nashville, Chase Elliott knows the story. He’s winless for more than a full year, 37 races. Yet he’s sitting fourth in points and safely above the playoff cutline. That should bring comfort. But the HMS star driver knows that all it takes is one win to shuffle the entire scenario. “I mean, yeah, certainly better to be in that position than, on the other side of the fence, no doubt. I’d be lying if I said that was my top focus,” he said, acknowledging his spot. Still, that’s not the mark he’s chasing. The fire burns for more, not just playoff entry, but playoff entry with dominance.

Ahead of the Nashville Cup race, Elliott didn’t hold back when asked about how he views his current playoff standing. “I think that if you’re worried about barely getting into the playoffs, I think you have some work to do… I want to be better than that, I want to be in the group of people of ‘how many playoff points do you have,’ not just barely getting in. So, our expectations and goals are above that,” he admits. Elliott made it crystal clear: playoff security isn’t enough. He wants to win. He wants to lead. And he wants to stop chasing and start dominating.

via Getty TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 01: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, enters his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 01, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

In 13 races this season, Elliott has no wins, only 3 top-fives, and an average finish of 11.2. Had his pit crew not dropped the ball at Kansas, this conversation would’ve been a lot different. But the reality is that despite his consistency, he hasn’t gained anything that would help him in the playoffs. Elliott has zero playoff points, whereas Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney, who are in a similar situation to the HMS driver, have scored two points each.

This picture looks more grim when his teammates are added to this conversation. William Byron, for example, already has a win this season and sits atop the standings, with 11 playoff points. Kyle Larson, too, is thriving with three wins. He also leads all drivers in laps led with 851 and owns nine Top-10 finishes. Elliott is watching others in his own camp shine, and that only fuels the desire to return to form. And he knows why it’s important.

In many ways, Elliott isn’t just fighting for wins. He’s fighting to keep pace within his own garage. While he remains a fan favorite, the numbers on track tell a different story. Larson and Byron are setting the bar. Elliott knows he has work to do if he wants to rise to the top again, and not just ride the coattails of playoff points. “There’s also a lot of racing left, between now and the cutoff, and if you win, then your problems are likely solved, and if you don’t, you have a bunch of winners, you could find yourself in a tough spot,” he said.

The urgency in Elliott’s voice says it all. He doesn’t want to cruise into the playoffs, he wants to charge in. And while he’s still considered one of NASCAR’s top talents, there’s now another battle brewing, one that goes beyond race finishes and championship points. It’s a battle for popularity, for fan loyalty, and for the title of NASCAR’s face. And this is where he is once again fighting within his team.

Kyle Larson dethrones Elliott!

For years, Chase Elliott was the undisputed fan favorite in NASCAR. He won the Most Popular Driver Award every season since 2018, carrying on the legacy of his father, Bill Elliott. But 2025 is writing a new chapter. Midway through the season, Kyle Larson has overtaken Elliott in merchandise sales, the clearest sign yet that Larson has closed the gap off the track, not just on it. Larson’s momentum is real. Three wins. Consistent top finishes. And now, he’s also NASCAR’s top merchandise seller, trailing only the NASCAR brand itself.

Elliott, once unbeatable in that area, now sits in third behind Larson. Even Kevin Harvick, a veteran of the sport, recently weighed in: “Kyle Larson is the most popular driver in the Cup Series right now. He sells the most souvenirs, races the most races, and he wins. He’s on it,” Harvick said. The shift is happening before our eyes. While Elliott’s name still carries weight, Larson’s dominance is forcing fans and NASCAR itself to reevaluate who the sport’s biggest star is.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Elliott has the history, but Larson is writing the present. For him, the fight to return to Victory Lane isn’t just about the playoffs. It’s about reclaiming a crown he once wore with pride. Apart from them, among other popular drivers, Kyle Busch remains in the Top 3 with Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr retaining their spots in the Top 10. Veteran Xfinity driver and defending champion Justin Allgaier is also in the top 10. For Elliott, the road ahead is tough but clear, i.e., he needs a win to keep his confidence high.