Chase Elliott Backs Blue Collar Fans Over NASCAR’s Network Agendas

NASCAR schedules have tested the patience of the sport’s hardworking fanbase of late. With Cup Series events scheduled for Sunday nights, late finishes make it difficult for viewers who have to wake up early for work the next morning. The frustration peaked in Atlanta last weekend, when a three-hour weather delay pushed the checkered flag to nearly 2:00 AM on Monday. So, ahead of the upcoming race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott decided to advocate for fans.

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“While I totally get that TV runs the show in a lot of ways, there are still a lot of people who like coming to the races and also probably would like a day at home to recover and kind of get their affairs in order to go back to work on Monday, too,” Elliott said in the press conference.

He revealed that he had spoken to people who were unhappy about leaving the track so late because of delays, many of which are inevitable, like the ones seen at the Quaker State 400. Elliott also understands why TV networks prefer to schedule races around other events they broadcast to avoid clashes and maximize viewership. But he sympathizes more with fans who spend money to travel to races, only to end up having a much longer night than they signed up for.

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Elliott admitted he’s firmly in favor of Saturday night races. Growing up, they were a highlight of his weekends, even if it meant there was no race to watch on Sunday afternoons.

“You were bummed about that when Sunday afternoon rolled around, and the race wasn’t on. But the lead-in and the excitement and energy for a Saturday night show, I thought, was pretty darn elite,” he said.

The eight-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver also pointed out the practical benefits of racing on Saturday nights during the brutal summer heat.

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“I think it would be a great time for us to take advantage of Saturday night races, especially in the summer. It’s hot, need to be under the lights, no need to be racing during the day,” the eight-time winner of NASCAR’s most popular driver added.

It’s not like NASCAR doesn’t hold Cup Series races on Saturdays. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, the Cook Out 400 at Richmond, and the Bristol Night Race are all scheduled, so fans don’t have to worry about waking up for work the next day. But Elliott also feels for blue-collar fans attending races at intermediate tracks like Atlanta, Kansas, or Texas.

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This weekend’s Window World 450 takes place on Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT. There’s also a 40% to 53% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with a Level 1 risk of severe weather declared by local authorities. Although a delay like the one the sport witnessed in Atlanta looks unlikely, it still can’t be ruled out, which means fans could be in for another long night, regardless of the exciting racing the drivers may put on.

The calls from fans to bring about a change in the schedule will only grow louder, and thankfully, they’ll have one of the sport’s biggest stars in their corner on this issue.