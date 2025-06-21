Chase Elliott Becomes an Enemy of the Fans After Press Release Leaves Him Exposed

Imagine NASCAR rolling out a fresh mid-season challenge promising a $1 million prize, only for one of its top drivers to admit he didn’t even know it existed. That disconnect, between a driver’s perceived engagement and a major competition format, is at the heart of the latest fan uproar over Chase Elliott. To understand why this moment hit so hard, we first need to examine the origins of the seeding system and track Elliott’s standing after the first two qualifying races.

Ideated in May 2024, NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge aimed to inject “March Madness” energy into the Cup Series summer stretch, starting in 2025. The concept is three seeding races streamed on Amazon Prime Video, where the best finishes determine a 32-driver bracket, followed by five elimination matchups on TNT races for a $1 million bonus. NASCAR’s goal was clear: sustain mid-season engagement, spotlight storylines beyond traditional points battles, and offer drivers an additional high-stakes objective. Well, despite these efforts, Chase Elliott seemed unbothered.

The three seeding events in 2025 are Michigan International Speedway (June 8), Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City (June 15), and Pocono Raceway (June 22). Elliott posted a 15th-place finish at Michigan International Speedway and then secured third in Mexico City, putting him fifth in the seedings, but that’s something even he had no idea about heading into Pocono for the final seeding race!

At Pocono, Chase Elliott was asked about the in-season tournament and seemed unaware of the $1 million prize. Jeff Gluck revealed this in an X post, which read, “Chase Elliott in Pocono this morning said he hasn’t paid any attention to the in-season tournament and asked if the winner gets anything. He was told the winner gets $1 million, and it seemed that was news to him, and he said he would like to win it.”

For a driver representing the sport as their most popular entity, that admission felt jarring. How could a frontrunner for the championship be unfamiliar with a high-profile addition promoted across broadcasts and social channels? The remark was not outright dismissive, but it suggested a gap between public perception and his awareness of a major format shift. However, he wasn’t alone.

— Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 21, 2025

Bubba Wallace noted that his team remains “focused on securing good finishes and making the playoffs,” treating the tournament like another race, without special emphasis on the bonus. By contrast, Denny Hamlin, the top seed after winning Michigan, has expressed clear interest in chasing the $1 million, viewing it as another career milestone. Even before his Michigan triumph, Hamlin said, “I want to do whatever I have to do to beat that guy. So, we’re gonna care.” The 1v1 nature of this bracket seems to have fired up Hamlin, and after snagging the pole for Pocono this weekend while already being the #1 seed, he has victory in his sights.

Meanwhile, Elliott’s unawareness struck fans as a sign of complacency or detachment from evolving series initiatives. Given that Hendrick Motorsports often leads metrics, poles, top tens, and laps led, fans expect its drivers to be fully attuned to any format offering both competitive and promotional opportunities. The gap between Elliott’s steady on-track results and his offhand remark about the tournament created a narrative mismatch that fueled criticism.

One fan summed up the sentiment bluntly. “He doesn’t know because he doesn’t care about NASCAR, but he cares about the money? Maybe he should engage a little in the sport that gives him so much.” This comment highlights how a single statement can shift fan perception, setting the stage for a closer look at the backlash.

Dissecting the voice of the fans

One fan showed his frustration by taking a dig at Elliott’s personality, writing, “Most popular driver for you? 🙄 The dude’s got the personality of a bowling ball.” Chase Elliott has won NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award seven consecutive years (2018–2024), but popularity votes don’t guarantee immunity from criticism. Fans saw his remark as evidence of a flat persona masked by popularity. Historically, Elliott’s reserved media style has been acceptable, but in this context, silence about a major new format felt like indifference rather than measured professionalism.

“How is someone like this the most popular driver? He makes Jimmie Johnson look like Travis Pastrana ffs.” Invoking Jimmie Johnson, a reserved seven-time champion known for both skill and relatability, and Travis Pastrana, a high-energy action sports icon, underscores fans’ frustration. This fan compared Elliott’s lack of enthusiasm to that of Johnson, questioning the legitimacy of his seven consecutive MPD awards.

“He’s getting plenty of money making people pay for autographs. It’s a travesty he gets the most popular driver award. He definitely doesn’t deserve it.” Elliott’s marketability leads to lucrative autograph sessions and sponsorship deals. Fans resent that, despite commercial success, he appeared unaware of an initiative designed to benefit the sport and competitors alike. That tension, commercial gain versus apparent lack of competitive curiosity, fuels the view that he coasts on popularity without fully engaging, a sentiment that was reflected even when he refused to take part in the filming of the NASCAR Netflix documentary, NASCAR: Full Speed.

Another X user who is an ex-fan of Elliot commented, “Maybe if he paid more attention and showed more interest in his profession, he might actually win again (I was a fan of his).” Entering 2025, Elliott experienced a winless stretch since Texas in April 2024, devastating for a driver of his caliber. While race outcomes depend on equipment, strategy, and circumstances, fans linked his tournament comment to a perceived decline in focus. The assumption is that renewed attentiveness could translate into on-track success, and maybe win this fan back as well.

Well, Elliott’s comments have dug himself a hole here. Now we wait and see whether he can motivate himself with the $1 million prize and shock his fanbase by going for the win in the in-season challenge. What are your thoughts on Chase Elliott’s remarks? Let us know in the comments!