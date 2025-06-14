Chase Elliott Breaks Silence on Bromance With Carl Edwards as $2T Partner Reunites the Duo

In 2016, the NASCAR garage saw a changing of the guard. A young Chase Elliott had just stepped into his rookie season, driving the famed No. 24 once held by Jeff Gordon. But amid all the noise surrounding the rookie sensation, one man saw something deeper. Carl Edwards, a veteran of the sport and then a Cup Series title contender, offered praise that stuck. At Charlotte that year, Edwards reflected on his early days and admired what Elliott brought to the table.

“I think the thing is that first year I didn’t realize that what I had was so special and I didn’t understand how great it was. I don’t think I could have any advice for Chase (Elliott). He’s got, he seems to be about 10 years ahead of where I was at that point in my career already. I think he’s got it figured out, he seems to be doing a great job,” Edwards said. Coming from a guy who’d nearly won a title, that was no small statement. Edwards knew the sport could be brutal, and he wanted Elliott to appreciate the grind before it got too real.

But then, like a sudden yellow flag, Carl disappeared from NASCAR the next year. No goodbye tour. No press parade. He walked away in silence. And with him, the Edwards-Elliott storyline faded into the rearview mirror. That is, until now. In a surprise twist, the old connection has roared back to life. At Michigan, a $2 trillion broadcast partner brought Carl Edwards and Chase Elliott back together. Their chemistry and surprising familiarity instantly sparked headlines. And for the first time in years, Elliott opened up about their bond, cracking the silence around a bromance fan didn’t realize was still alive.

Prime time reunion for Carl Edwards and Chase Elliott!

In Michigan, Amazon Prime pulled off what felt like a scripted plot twist. NASCAR’s $2T media partner put Carl Edwards and Chase Elliott in the same frame for pre-race coverage. The cameras caught more than just footage, they caught chemistry. Fans saw something special. The duo laughed, traded stories, and for the first time, seemed genuinely close. From quiet nods in 2016 to full-blown smiles in 2025, the bromance became real.

Now, ahead of NASCAR’s first international cup race in Mexico, Elliott addressed his relationship with Edwards. In a media session, he didn’t hold back. “We raced together at least one year, and I remember having some conversations with him throughout that season. But since he’s been gone, I haven’t had any communication or contact with him at all. He’s always been someone I appreciated and admired, just in how he handled his business. That’s something I’ve always thought was admirable,” he said.

Elliott’s comments were more than polite soundbites. They revealed a deep respect. “He’s a great storyteller… always professional… just a good guy,” Elliott said. Even though Elliott hasn’t watched much of the recent coverage, everyone he’s spoken with has praised Edwards’ role on Prime’s broadcasts. “Everyone who’s come up to me, whether friends or fans, and who’s watched the broadcasts the last few weeks, has had nothing but incredible things to say. I think Carl has a big role in that,” Elliott added.

via Imago NORTH WILKESBORO, NC – MAY 19: Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet enters his race car prior to practice for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series All-Star Race on May 19, 2023 at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, NC. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAY 19 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230519826| Image credits: Imago

Notably, in 2017, Edwards walked away after a brutal end to the 2016 season. Leading the final race with 10 laps to go, Joey Logano wrecked him out, crushing his title hopes. Though he insists that the crash wasn’t the reason, fans believe otherwise. “I had accomplished all I needed to accomplish,” Edwards later explained. Fear of injury and a desire to spend time with family played bigger roles. He left quietly, never expecting the sport to welcome him back.

Edwards joined Prime earlier this year, officially ending an eight-year absence from NASCAR. His return as a broadcaster caught fans by surprise, but it was the right move. Edwards had the voice, the face, and the credibility. Amazon saw potential. Edwards brought more than just insight; he brought heart. Fans who once missed him now heard him in a new way.

“I want to share with the fans what might be going on inside of that helmet, inside of that car. I want to ask the drivers, before, after, maybe away from the track, ‘What’s going on? What is really driving you? What are your fears?’” Edwards had said earlier this year. But not everyone is buying the comeback storyline. As Carl rises back into NASCAR’s media spotlight, questions swirl around Elliott’s place in the Cup Series. He may be rekindling friendships, but is he also losing his edge on the track?

“What’s wrong with Chase?” Insider questions Elliott’s form

Chase Elliott’s connection with Carl Edwards may be heartwarming, but there’s a cold reality creeping into the 2025 season: his winless streak. NASCAR heads to Mexico City this weekend for the historic Viva Mexico 250. While the excitement builds around the first international points race in modern history, Elliott’s own form is drawing concern. A past champion and NASCAR’s most popular driver, Elliott hasn’t won since last year’s race in Texas. He remains fifth in the standings but has zero playoff points to show for it.

SiriusXM NASCAR host Davey Segal recently voiced what many fans have been whispering. “It’s been over a year, and it feels for Chase Elliott fans, like it’s been way longer than that. They kicked everybody’s tail at the Clash, but that was a pre-season race… no points, no prize,” Segal said. The truth stings. Three top 5s and four top 10s aren’t bad, but they’re not good enough for a Hendrick Motorsports driver, especially not one with Elliott’s pedigree. While teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron have bagged wins and playoff points, Elliott seems stuck in neutral.

Even Josh Berry and Bubba Wallace have more playoff points. That’s not what fans expected from the 2020 Cup Series champion. “There’s not a lot of good going on for Chase Elliott right now in the No. 9 team. Running okay is not the norm… that’s not acceptable,” Segal added. The expectations at Hendrick are sky high, and Elliott’s results just aren’t meeting them. However, as NASCAR heads to Mexico, Elliott, a known road course ace, must prove he still belongs in that elite club.

Yet, doubts linger. At Kansas earlier this year, Elliott had the lead until a pit crew misstep dropped him to 15th. With 11 races left before the playoffs, Elliott’s situation is urgent. Each new race winner threatens his postseason hopes. And if he doesn’t find victory lane soon, even a top-5 standing won’t save him.