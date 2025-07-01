Chase Elliott Breaks Silence on Future Late Model Plans Weeks After Narrow Miss at Hickory

Chase Elliott just might have turned a corner for good after his massive win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Consistent throughout the season, but without that W, people were questioning if Elliott had lost his spark. Well, he shut down all the noise with a last-lap move on Brad Keselowski, and he was glad he finally got this win. “What a crazy race, man. I don’t know if y’all had fun, but it was wild from my seat. I’m so glad we got to run that thing out there to the end.” He settled his business as far as Cup racing is concerned, but as far as Late Model racing goes, Elliott is yet to bounce back from his near miss at Hickory Motor Speedway.

“I just couldn’t find a great rhythm. Looking back at it, maybe I could have managed my run differently. I wanted to try to push and take control of the race if I could, and yeah, I pushed myself out of the race,” Chase Elliott said post-race. Given that he is on the comeback charge, could the HMS driver dip his toes back in the Late Model racing events this year?

Chase Elliott seems to be focused on NASCAR racing

Speaking in an interview with Kevin Harvick via NASCAR on FOX, Chase Elliott opened up about his return to grassroots-level racing. “I don’t think so. We’re not very good planners over there, so certainly up for debate. I do think that it’s an option, where and when I’m not sure. But I enjoy that stuff when I get to go do it, and had a good run at Hickory, a few weeks ago. So I enjoyed that. And we’ll just see. But nothing is set in stone.”

His run at the ASA STARS National Tour race at Hickory wasn’t a surprise, as he’s featured in every single event at Hickory since its inception in 2023. During the inaugural event, Elliott finished sixth in the race won by Giovanni Ruggiero, and he even participated last year. Guess what, he had issues with his car in 2024, starting eight and mechanical woes derailed his run. So he had enough incentive to hop back in a Late Model car and finish the job. But will he do that?

As per the 2025 ASA STARS National Tour Schedule, there are still five more races to take place from July to November. However, due to his Cup Series schedule, which has him occupied on Sundays, it rules out the races on the same day or a day before or after. Keeping that in mind, the Owosso Speedway in Michigan on Aug. 20 is falling on a Wednesday, which might allow him to dip his toes back in Late Model racing.

Well, Kevin Harvick is enjoying his retirement from NASCAR and has committed to running multiple Late Model races this year. KHI has partnered with Rackley WAR Racing, and this has given Harvick’s son Keelan a platform to learn the tricks of the trade on the pavement. So far, he’s already defeated his father twice. The first one came at Kern Raceway, followed by another triumph at Evergreen Speedway in the Pro Late Model event.

Elliott’s Atlanta win was for a good cause

Winning at Atlanta is extra special for

Chase Elliott , as it’s a hometown win. The artwork on the car was crafted by Rhealynn Mills, an 11-year-old cancer patient at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Chase exclaimed post-race how he couldn’t be happier with how much the win also means for his charity DESI9N to DRIVE. He tweeted about donating part of his suit for his cause after the race. But as fate would have it, that special themed #9 Chevy Camaro ended in a victory lane, and this was a special moment for the HMS driver.

“Historically, the DES9N to DRIVE paint scheme has had pretty poor results, and it was kind of a running joke going into the weekend. So, just couldn’t be more proud of the entire effort. You know Rahelynn and the Mills family, just that whole picture was just incredible, their attitudes are amazing, very contagious. It was fun to watch her kind of warm up to all of us, and hopefully we have her and her family an experience and a moment that they’ll remember forever,” Elliott added.

With a win in his bag, Chase Elliott has now climbed to second place in the points standings. And the impact of his win was widely celebrated among the NASCAR community. His gesture on the racetrack and off it explains why he is still NASCAR’s most popular driver.