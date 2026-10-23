Chase Elliott Breaks 35-YO Earnhardt-Elliott Family Streak to Honor Kyle Busch’s NASCAR Legacy

For 35 years, the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award has carried a special connection to the Elliott and Earnhardt families. It began with Bill Elliott’s dominant run in 1991 and continued through Dale Earnhardt Sr., Dale Earnhardt Jr., and eventually Chase Elliott, who claimed eight consecutive victories from 2018 to 2025. But in 2026, Chase has made a surprising decision that echoes his father’s gesture following Earnhardt Sr.’s death in 2001. With the late Kyle Busch still eligible for the honor, a decades-long family tradition is taking an emotional turn.

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Chase Elliott has officially withdrawn from the 2026 NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award ballot, giving the late Kyle Busch a clearer path to receive the honor posthumously. The eight-time reigning winner made the move in recognition of Busch’s legacy, turning an idea he discussed months ago into a public show of support.

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Back in May, Elliott explained why he wanted Busch to receive the award.

“I really haven’t processed all of that, I guess, to get to that point. But I would certainly be in favor of him winning and whatever it took. Yeah, I think it would be really deserving for him to have that honor,” Elliott said.

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At the time, Elliott had not committed to removing his name from the ballot. His official withdrawal now gives weight to those earlier comments. He has made clear that this is not about assuming he would win again, but about helping a fellow driver receive recognition he deserves.

Busch remains eligible alongside the other 34 Cup Series drivers who declared for championship points in 2026. The ballot features a full field of contenders, including familiar names such as Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson, who were among the top five vote-getters alongside Elliott in 2025. With Elliott no longer in contention, fans have an opportunity to make Busch the center of this year’s vote.

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Chase’s decision has a striking family precedent. In 2001, his father, Bill Elliott, withdrew from consideration after Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a last-lap crash at the Daytona 500. Bill had won the award for 10 consecutive years, from 1991 through 2000, but believed Earnhardt deserved the honor. Earnhardt received his first and only Most Popular Driver Award that year, while Bill returned to win it in 2002.

The parallel is difficult to miss. Both Elliott drivers chose to put another competitor ahead of their own award-winning runs. In 2026, Chase is hoping fans will give Busch the recognition that eluded him throughout his career.

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Elliott is not the only driver backing Busch’s bid. Carson Hocevar has also called for Busch to receive the award, asking his fans to vote for the late driver rather than focus on his own chances. Despite Hocevar’s growing popularity and strong merchandise sales, he believes this year’s honor should go to Busch.

That support matters because the award is decided by fans, not a panel of judges. Voting opened on October 23 and closes at noon ET on November 9. Fans can submit up to five votes per day per email address through NASCAR.com or the NASCAR mobile app, and those votes can be split between different drivers. The winner will be announced at the NASCAR Awards ceremony in Miami on November 10.

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Busch passed away on May 21, 2026, at age 41 after severe bacterial pneumonia progressed into sepsis. His sudden death stunned the racing community. NASCAR described him as a rare talent whose competitive spirit created a deep connection with fans.

His record backs up that legacy. Busch won 234 races across NASCAR’s three national series, the most in the sport’s history, and captured two Cup Series championships. He also owned Kyle Busch Motorsports, helping develop talent in the Truck Series. His outspoken personality and aggressive style made him a polarizing figure, but he built a fiercely loyal following known as “Rowdy Nation.”

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Busch never won the Most Popular Driver Award during his career. Now, with Elliott stepping aside and Hocevar encouraging his own supporters to vote for Busch, fans have a chance to change that. The outcome is not guaranteed, but the campaign has given this year’s award a different meaning: an opportunity to recognize a driver whose influence stretched far beyond his trophy count.