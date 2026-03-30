Chase Elliott Camp Addresses Rick Hendrick’s ‘Panic Button’ Call With 4-Word Message

For Chase Elliott, the Goodyear 400 wasn’t just another win, but rather a statement. Holding off Denny Hamlin by 0.565 seconds at Martinsville Speedway, Elliott delivered his first victory since Kansas in 2025 and handed Hendrick Motorsports its first win of 2026. But behind that breakthrough moment was something unexpected (and unknown to us till now).

Hint: It was a timely message from Rick Hendrick that may have changed everything.

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Rick Hendrick’s “marathon” message pays off in perfect fashion

“So he wanted me to deliver a message to the team that, you know, the quote from him was, ‘You know this is a marathon. It’s not a 10k race, and we’re in it for the long run. And regardless of the way it starts, it’s about the way it finishes.”

That message from Rick Hendrick couldn’t have come at a better time. And in hindsight, it feels almost prophetic. Because for most of the race, this was Denny Hamlin’s show. He swept Stage 1 and Stage 2, led a staggering 292 laps, and looked completely untouchable. A Hamlin win didn’t just feel likely, but inevitable.

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But marathons aren’t won in the first 10 miles (or in this case, the first two stages of the race). That’s where Alan Gustafson stepped in and flipped the script. Instead of playing it safe, he rolled the dice with a two-stop strategy in the final stage, pulling Chase Elliott to pit road earlier than the rest of the frontrunners. It was a bold call, one that went against the grain, but it set everything up.

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Then came the break they needed. A timely caution caught Elliott in the right window, giving the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet the track position it needed. From there, it was all execution. And, boy, did Chase Elliott deliver! He nailed the restart, managed the pace, and led the final 69 laps, finishing the day with 84 laps led.

In simple terms:

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Gustafson gambled.

The caution helped.

Elliott finished the job.

And just like that, the narrative shifted. What started as a race dominated by Hamlin turned into a statement win for Elliott. In a season that hadn’t gone to plan early on, Hendrick’s “marathon” mindset proved decisive. Stay patient, trust the process, and strike when it matters most.

Denny Hamlin admits defeat after late-race slip

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For Denny Hamlin, this one hurt. And, honestly, he didn’t try to hide it.

In a simple, five-word admission, “he did a good job,” Hamlin essentially tipped his cap to Chase Elliott after the race. Speaking post-race, he explained exactly where things slipped away: “No, he did a good job of controlling the pace there. It just really came from that bad restart that I had beside the 1. Just not much really I could have done there. Felt like we gave it our all.”

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That restart changed everything. Because up until that point, Hamlin had Martinsville completely under control. Leading a staggering 292 laps, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran had a firm grip on the race, dictating pace and strategy like only he can at the “paperclip.” It was the kind of dominance that usually ends in victory.

Even in defeat, though, there was history. Hamlin’s performance pushed him past the 3,000 laps-led mark at Martinsville Speedway, cementing his place among the all-time greats at the venue. While Chase Elliott took the trophy, Hamlin added another milestone to an already legendary Martinsville résumé.

And let’s not overlook the bigger picture. A runner-up finish still continues a strong stretch for the 45-year-old. Over the last four races, he’s averaging an impressive 4.75 finish, including a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Now, that’s momentum after everything he went through the past few months.

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So yes, this one slipped away. But as the series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway, Hamlin isn’t fading; instead, he’s heating up.