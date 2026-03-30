Chase Elliott Claps Back at His Fans as Crew Chief Alan Gustafson Falls Victim to Mass Hatred

It is no secret that the Chase Elliott fanbase loves to hate Alan Gustafson. Every missed win, every questionable pit call, and suddenly, the No. 9 crew chief becomes the easiest target. Whether it’s talk of conservative strategy or not having race-winning speed, the criticism has been constant. But this time, it’s Chase Elliott who isn’t staying quiet. He’s stepping in to defend his guy and set the record straight.

Chase Elliott fires back as ‘Gustafson’s gamble’ silences critics

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“I think that as time has gone on, I think we’ve done nothing but just get better at being able to kind of sort out our weaknesses in our own meetings, and just do what we need to do to go get the job done. It is a very, very straightforward approach and I enjoy working with him, and I genuinely feel that way.”

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That was Chase Elliott after his Martinsville win, stepping up to defend his crew chief, Alan Gustafson. And honestly, it couldn’t have come at a better time. Because if there was ever a race that flipped the narrative, this was it.

Gustafson made the bold call to go off-script, opting for a two-stop strategy in the final stage while most of the field leaned toward a safer one-stop approach. Then came the break they needed, a timely caution while running ahead of a dominant Denny Hamlin. From there, it was all about execution, and Elliott delivered on both the restart and the long green-flag run to the finish. But the real masterstroke came earlier.

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On Lap 262, Gustafson pulled Chase Elliott to pit road far sooner than expected. It was a calculated risk that forced competitors to react, dragging them into pit sequences earlier than planned just to avoid getting trapped a lap down. In doing so, the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy gained a crucial strategic edge for the closing stretch. Even more impressive? Gustafson had to override the safer, data-backed one-stop call to make it happen.

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That’s not bad strategy, but race management at its finest. The result speaks for itself. Chase Elliott’s win pushed him up to fourth in the standings, marked the earliest victory of his 11-year career, and delivered Hendrick Motorsports its first win of 2026. For a crew chief who’s been under constant fire, this wasn’t just a win. It was a much-needed statement.

The veteran mind behind Elliott’s success

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If there’s one thing that often gets lost in the criticism, it’s just how accomplished Alan Gustafson really is. At 50, the Hendrick Motorsports veteran has built one of the most impressive résumés in the garage, working with names like Kyle Busch, Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon, and now Chase Elliott. Across those partnerships, he’s delivered race wins, consistent results, and a Cup Series championship in 2020. This is hardly the track record of someone holding a team back.

Gustafson’s journey didn’t start on the pit box, though. Like many in the sport, he began as a driver, racing go-karts and later moving into Legend cars and late models. But it quickly became clear his real strength was in the technical side. By 1996, he was already calling shots as a crew chief, and just a year later, he made his way into NASCAR’s Truck Series.

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His rise through Hendrick Motorsports was steady. After years working as an engineer, he earned his big break in 2005. He was then paired with a young Busch, where the duo picked up four wins. Then came Martin, where Gustafson helped guide a near-championship run in 2009. And of course, his stint with Gordon added another layer to his legacy, producing 11 wins and over 50 top-five finishes.

But it’s his partnership with Chase Elliott that truly defines his career.

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Since teaming up in 2016, the duo has grown into one of NASCAR’s most reliable combinations. From Elliott’s early struggles in the No. 24 to his breakout in the No. 9, Gustafson has been a constant presence, helping deliver 22 wins, 150+ top-10s, and a championship.

In a sport where chemistry is everything, Elliott and Gustafson aren’t just working together, but evolving together as well. And Martinsville was just the latest proof that this pairing is far from the problem.