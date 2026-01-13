Chase Elliott Claps Back at Outspoken Fans With 5-Word Statement While Praising NASCAR’s Return to the Chase

While NASCAR announced a new championship format yesterday, it again reopened an old debate that never really went away. During the official press conference, Steve O’Donnell was joined by current stars like Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney, along with former drivers such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., as the sanctioning body confirmed what fans had long speculated: the NASCAR Chase format is officially back.

While the move was welcomed by many, it also reignited familiar criticism from outspoken fans online. You really can’t make everyone happy in NASCAR, it seems! That’s where Elliott stepped in. Rather than dodging the noise, the sport’s most popular driver addressed it head-on, delivering a blunt reminder about perspective, patience, and why this moment matters more than constant outrage.

Chase Elliott pushes back as fans criticize the new NASCAR Chase format

Not everyone walked away happy after NASCAR officially confirmed the return of the Chase format. A loud section of fans wanted something far more traditional. A full-season points system similar to Formula 1, where every race counts equally from February to November. That frustration even spilled onto the stage during the press conference itself. As Mark Martin revealed bluntly, “The fans were yelling at me, we want full season points.”

And honestly, that sentiment isn’t new. Ever since NASCAR introduced elimination-style playoffs in 2014, there’s been a steady belief among purists that championships should reward consistency over chaos. One bad race shouldn’t erase nine months of work. That argument hasn’t gone away. And NASCAR knows it.

But Chase Elliott wasn’t buying into the doom-and-gloom reaction. Instead of piling on, the sport’s most popular driver challenged fans to pause before tearing the new system apart.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA NASCAR Cup Series Championship Nov 5, 2023 Avondale, Arizona, USA Detailed view of the The Bill France Cup championship trophy prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Avondale Phoenix Raceway Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20231105_mjr_su5_018

“Let’s enjoy what we got. We’re so quick to complain about everything, you know, everything that we have and everything that we do. Let’s enjoy what we have because we’re making history, whether you like it or not. Celebrate the champion. Celebrate the guys who went out there and did a good job. I think this format promotes that.”

To understand Chase Elliott’s perspective, let’s understand the NASCAR Chase format first.

Starting in 2026, NASCAR is officially returning to a 10-race Chase format, but this isn’t a carbon copy of the early-2000s version. Sixteen drivers will qualify for the postseason, and the champion will be decided strictly by points accumulated across the final 10 races. Yup, no elimination rounds, no winner-take-all finale, no manufactured drama at the expense of season-long excellence.

That alone is a massive philosophical shift from the playoff format fans have criticized for over a decade. But the biggest changes happen before the Chase even begins.

Race wins are no longer golden tickets. Winning a race does not automatically lock a driver into the top 16. Instead, NASCAR is heavily rewarding victories through points. A race win will now be worth 55 points, up from the previous 40. That’s a huge bump and a clear incentive to race aggressively for wins without turning them into playoff guarantees.

At the same time, playoff points are gone entirely. No stage-win bonuses carried over. No padding the standings before the postseason even starts. Once the Chase begins, everyone starts fresh. Mostly.

How the reset works

When the Chase starts, points will reset across the board, but regular-season performance still matters. Just not in a way that overwhelms the championship fight.

The regular-season champion will begin the Chase with 2100 points

Second place will start 25 points behind

Third place starts at 2065

Every position after that drops by five points

Crucially, the number of regular-season wins provides no advantage once the Chase begins. You can’t bank victories for later. You still have to execute across those 10 races. Week after week, track after track. That NASCAR Chase format structure is why Elliott and others believe this system lands in the sweet spot.

Why this is the “Best of both worlds”

This format walks a careful line. It keeps the postseason drama NASCAR believes is essential for modern audiences, while restoring the importance of consistency that fans felt was stripped away under eliminations.

It’s not full-season points.

It’s not win-and-you’re-in chaos.

It’s something in between. And that’s intentional.

For longtime fans, it echoes the era of Johnson, Gordon, Stewart, and Kenseth. For newer viewers, it still offers a defined championship stretch with rising tension and real stakes. NASCAR isn’t pretending this will please everyone. But it is signaling something important: they’re listening.

And Elliott’s message is clear: before rushing to tear it down, let it breathe.

Let the season play out. Let drivers adapt. Let rivalries form naturally again. NASCAR didn’t just revive the Chase format to relive the past. Instead, it’s betting that a smarter balance can bring back lapsed fans and hook a younger generation raised on constant change.