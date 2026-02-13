Chase Elliott Clinches 3rd Daytona Glory As ‘Broken’ Field Left Carson Hocevar Craving

After Joey Logano grabbed the win in Duel 1, Chase Elliott answered right back in Duel 2, clinching his third career Daytona Duel victory and showing why Daytona always comes down to timing, lanes, and control more than pure speed. And unlike Duel 1, which blew up with that multi-car wreck on Lap 57, Duel 2 stayed clean the entire way. No cautions, no pileups, just green-flag racing from start to finish.

And while Elliott owned the night, Carson Hocevar was the one left wanting more. Finishing second was a tough result for Spire Motorsports, especially since Hocevar ran smart, stayed tucked in, and waited until the final moment to make his move. With Spire’s technical alliance with Hendrick Motorsports, the same group behind Elliott, it was still a strong showing for the team. But in the end, Elliott had the lanes covered, and Hocevar came up short when it mattered most.

Chase Elliott Wins Duel 2, But Alfredo’s Daytona 500 Spot Gets Wiped Out

Well, Elliott picked up the win in Daytona Duel No. 2, locking himself into a prime starting spot for the Daytona 500.

Notably, it was his third career Duel victory, and we could tell he was feeling it afterward. “That was a great way to get the blood pumping for sure on a Thursday night,” Elliott said.

Even on a night where he clearly had the car to beat, Elliott was quick to give credit where it was due, especially to Carson Hocevar.

As per Elliott, Hocevar played a big role in helping him manage the lanes and keep control of the race. Reportedly, Hocevar stayed tucked in until the final hundred feet before making his move, but he came up just short, losing by only 0.06 seconds.

While Hocevar delivered the crucial push up front, the finish simply did not fall his way. That is often the story at Daytona. With its 31-degree banking and drafting-dependent layout, the race rarely rewards the fastest car alone. It comes down to positioning, timing, and having the right help at the right second.

Beyond the battle for the win, the Duels carried major stakes for the Open teams as well. Anthony Alfredo secured the final transfer spot, joining Casey Mears from Duel 1 and locking Beard Motorsports into the Daytona 500. The moment clearly meant everything to him. As Elliott celebrated in victory lane, Alfredo was taking in the reality that he had made the Daytona 500 for the third time in his career. After missing the race last year, the relief showed.

“To come here and make the Daytona 500 together is a dream come true,” Alfredo said. “Missing it last year has haunted me until this very moment. This is the only thing that could blow that black cloud away.”

However, the celebration did not last. Alfredo was later disqualified in post-race inspection, abruptly changing the outcome and adding another twist to an already dramatic night at Daytona.

Nevertheless, with both Duels now in the books, the stage is set. And all signs point to an intense showdown between Elliott and Logano when the green flag drops on Sunday.

Chase Elliott just comes out as a favorite to win the Daytona 500

According to BetMGM sportsbooks, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are currently listed as co-favorites at 12-1 to win the race. Chase Elliott, meanwhile, sits at 16-1, making him the sixth-favorite heading into the Daytona 500.

That said, his Duel 2 win definitely helped his case, and there are a few good reasons why. Firstly, Elliott is coming off a strong 2025 season, in which he picked up three wins and finished eighth in the final standings.

Then there’s what he showed in Duel 2. Elliott led the final six laps with complete domination, clearly showing the speed of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. So, that kind of control late in the race is exactly what fans want to see at Daytona.

Now it’s just a matter of waiting to see if Elliott can put it all together and make history when it matters most on Sunday.