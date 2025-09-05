Chase Elliott Defends Crew Chief Amid Rising Fan Backlash Over Costly Strategy Calls

“He has always allowed me to be myself,” Chase Elliott said of Alan Gustafson, who has been his crew chief since his rookie season in 2016. But loyalty doesn’t always shield you from the storm, especially not when your driver is sitting just 9 points above the cut line. Let’s rewind to Watkins Glen, where Elliott’s day began in 20th place. Key segments found the car lacking, and now pair that with the pit strategy that failed to provide track position, leading to a 26th-place finish, and you would understand the criticism that soared after the Round of 16 playoff weekend at Darlington. But hey, at least there’s some respite for the crew chief.

Speaking on NASCAR Live, Chase Elliott firmly stood in defense of Gustafson and said, “Yeah, I mean, I would say it’s… I would say it’s unfair, right? Because, like anything, when you’re not in the battle every week and you’re not firsthand in the fight, you know, odds are it’s hard to grasp the entire picture of everything that’s going on, or, umm, to have that type of information that they have in front of them, you know, throughout a race.”

At Darlington, Chase Elliott showcased the same hallmarks that have long defined his style: calculated aggression and sharp adaptability. Early on lap 41, he paired up with Brad Keselowski in making pit stops as part of the green flag strategy. Even when a tense close call with Carson Hocevar on lap 125 threatened to upset his rhythm, Elliott’s composure didn’t waver. He kept his sight locked on the bigger picture, refusing to be rattled.

Reflecting on the ill-timed caution, Chase Elliott didn’t hesitate to take accountability for himself and his crew chief: “And, you know, I can think of a couple situations, like recently, where we’ve made some decisions and just either haven’t caught the caution or did catch the caution at the wrong time, and that can be the difference in you literally looking like a hero and, you know, looking like you just did the dumbest thing ever. And that’s of no one’s fault, but that’s just the way the race unfolded.”

His technical sharpness was on full display midway through the race. As leaders peeled off for pit stops during lap 188, Elliott seized the opening and briefly took command at the front of the pack. But that momentum was disrupted when a call to pit was made on lap 195, surrendering the lead in the process. Coming to the closing stages, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell were found to be the lapped cars. On lap 314, he received the free pass under caution, regaining a lap and keeping his top 10 hopes alive. But we saw how that unfolded, and the fans blame Alan Gustafson’s influence.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver said, “So, I just… I think you have to caution yourself with some of that, but, you know, without having the entire picture and totally being able to look at it from both sides of the coin, it’s really important to do that. And also, too, you know, I shoulder the load in trying to be better and knowing that I need to do a better job, and that’s not an excuse either. It’s a work in progress, and we’re doing it as a team, and we’ll keep our heads down and keep doing that.”

Despite this, his pace never faltered. Elliott adjusted on the flight as the race’s competition shifted, proving yet again that his instincts, precision, and resilience keep him in contention no matter the obstacles. Amid fans being frustrated at Alan Gustafson, the No. 9 team heads to Gateway and is facing changes within the camp, and no, it’s not a crew chief swap, at least not yet.

Chase Elliott to get a new spotter ahead of Gateway

Chase Elliott is shaking things up ahead of the second NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, and not entirely by choice. After last weekend’s Cook Out Southern 500 turned into a laughable mess that wrecked his chances, Elliott left Darlington visibly frustrated. The 29-year-old had to swallow a P-17 finish.

Now, heading into Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, Elliott faces another curveball: he will be without his spotter, Trey Poole, who is stepping back for a baby watch, per FOX Sports. Stepping into the hot seat is Tyler Deering, a familiar face for the No. 9 crew from road course duty. With that, Deering will also be keeping himself busy spotting for Jordan Anderson’s No. 32 car in the Xfinity Series on Saturday.

Interestingly, Gateway hasn’t exactly rolled out the welcome mat for Elliott. It is the loan track on the Cup Series calendar where he has never cracked the top 10. Since the track’s Cup Series debut in 2022, the 29-year-old’s best effort was P13 last year, with a suspension keeping him off the grid in 2023. He later emphasized, “I don’t have a key to Gateway. I wish I did. Maybe I’ll find one when I get there this time. And so I think sometimes it gets lost just how many races and how long 10 weeks is, and how much can change through that period of time. For me personally, it’s what can I do this week to be better when we get to the racetrack on Saturday? And how can my Saturday help us on Sunday?”

Elliott knows the remaining 9 races will be a grind, full of highs, lows, and chances to claw back momentum. And now, as the Cup garage heads to Gateway, all eyes will be on the Hendrick Motorsports driver as he makes his run attack, which chews up its best athletes.