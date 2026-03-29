Chase Elliott Denies Denny Hamlin of Prestigious NASCAR Record With Resurrecting HMS Claim

For Denny Hamlin, history was well within reach today. With six wins already at the paperclip, another victory would’ve pushed him into elite company, tying Rusty Wallace for fifth on the track’s all-time wins list. And after sweeping Stage 1 and Stage 2, leading a race-high 292 laps, it genuinely felt inevitable. However, just when everything seemed to be lining up, Chase Elliott had other plans.

Alan Gustafson and Chase Elliott’s gamble pays off

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“So proud of Alan and the whole UniFirst team. They did a great job. We took a gamble. We were gonna two-stop that last stage. Honestly, think it was gonna work out really good for us either way. But just so proud of it.”

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That was Chase Elliott moments after pulling off a statement win at the 2026 Cook Out 400, edging out Denny Hamlin by just 0.565 seconds. His victory finally opened Hendrick Motorsports’ win account this season and shut its critics up about its form. While the finish was tight, the foundation of that victory was laid much earlier on pit road.

Credit goes largely to crew chief Alan Gustafson, whose strategy call flipped the race on its head. Elliott capitalized on a bold decision to short pit the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet earlier than the rest of the frontrunners, setting up a crucial track position advantage when it mattered most.

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When the caution flag waved on Lap 312, Elliott was running second behind Hamlin and followed the leaders onto pit road. Ross Chastain briefly inherited the lead by staying out, but it didn’t last long. On the restart, Elliott wasted no time taking control, clearing Chastain and settling into a rhythm that proved untouchable.

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From there, it was all about execution.

Elliott led the final 69 laps and totaled 84 laps led on the day, showcasing both pace and composure under pressure. The win marked his second career victory at Martinsville Speedway and his 15th top-10 finish in 22 starts at the track. These are impressive numbers that underline just how comfortable he is with the paperclip.

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More importantly, it delivered the first win of the 2026 season for Hendrick Motorsports, extending their all-time record at Martinsville to 31 victories. For Chase Elliott and HMS, this wasn’t just a win. It was a reset.

Late-race twist snatches control from Hamlin’s grasp

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For most of the afternoon at Martinsville Speedway, it felt like a familiar script. Denny Hamlin was out front, controlling the pace, and leaving the rest of the field scrambling. And the numbers back that up. Hamlin leads all active drivers at Martinsville in wins (six), top-five finishes (21), top-10s (27), and laps led (2,772).

He’s also led at least 100 laps in five of the last 10 races here, including last March when he dominated by leading 274 of 400 laps en route to victory. Simply put, this is his playground. Saturday only reinforced that narrative.

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Starting from the pole, Hamlin immediately took command, leading the opening 38 laps before briefly losing the lead to William Byron in lapped traffic. It didn’t last long. Six laps later, Hamlin was back out front and went on to win Stage 1 under caution after Cody Ware’s spin.

Stage 2? More of the same. Hamlin controlled the entire segment, making it clear that anyone hoping to win would have to go through the Joe Gibbs Racing driver. By Lap 313, the stat line was staggering. Hamlin had 289 laps led out of 314, a 1.12 average running position, and 313 laps spent inside the top five.

Even on pit road, he delivered, winning the race off pit road ahead of Chase Elliott. But that’s where everything changed. A late restart flipped the momentum, and suddenly, the race wasn’t playing out on Hamlin’s terms anymore. After dominating nearly every phase, he found himself chasing instead of controlling. And this time, there was no way back.

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For Hamlin, it wasn’t just a missed win or a missed chance to equal Rusty Wallace’s record. It was a reminder that at Martinsville, even perfection isn’t always enough.