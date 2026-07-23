Chase Elliott Era Under Threat as NASCAR Hints at New Faces of the Sport

In every NASCAR era, a driver has come to represent the sport. Richard Petty defined its early decades, and Dale Earnhardt Sr. personified its gritty years. Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson pushed NASCAR into the modern era. Then, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took over as the sport’s main voice and drew in new fans. Today, Chase Elliott holds the title of NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver. However, his grip on that title now faces a real threat as NASCAR shifts its focus to a new generation of stars.

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NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Ben Kennedy recently shared his vision for the sport’s future. His words offered a clear warning to the old guard.

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NASCAR looks beyond Elliott to lead the sport’s next era

“I think we’re on the precipice of seeing some of these stars really emerge because the talent pool is stronger than we have ever seen in this sport,” Kennedy said. “They have personalities, they have brands, they’re starting to show it. Carson showed it a lot at Talladega, going to the Met Gala afterwards. Ryan is showing it through some of his partnerships and all the content that he’s creating. So those are some of the two names that stick out in my head when you think about star potential or those household names. I think five years from now everyone will be talking about them.”

Winning a championship is the main goal for any driver. Ryan Blaney achieved that in 2023. The Team Penske driver proves he belongs at the top by racing fast and winning events. Kennedy’s remarks, however, show Blaney brings huge value outside the racecar, too.

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Blaney is one of the friendliest guys in the garage. He is particularly well-liked by younger followers because of his easygoing sense of humor, passion for pop culture, podcast appearances, and ability to laugh at himself. Blaney comes across as genuine and personable rather than attempting to create a public persona. In today’s social media world, these traits work well.

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Kennedy also pointed out Carson Hocevar. The Spire Motorsports driver speaks his mind. He always looks for chances outside of normal racing. His attendance at the Met Gala after Talladega was a reflection of NASCAR’s larger initiative to include its drivers in popular culture and entertainment. Hocevar fits the exact crowd NASCAR wants to reach. He shows deep confidence, talks directly with fans, and builds his personal brand.

These rising stars put heavy pressure on Chase Elliott. Elliott has won NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver award eight years in a row. He remains the sport’s biggest fan favorite. Yet, he keeps his personal life very private.

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Chase Elliott hardly posts about his everyday life on social media, in contrast to many modern athletes. He often says that he is not interested in putting everything he does on social media. His guarded demeanor has never decreased his appeal amongst older NASCAR fans. However, the sport is trying hard to attract a younger crowd. That new audience wants drivers who feel real, easy to reach, and linked to modern culture.

Because of this shift, Elliott’s spot as the face of NASCAR is under real threat. The sport’s leaders no longer want to rely on a single, quiet superstar. Kennedy sees a new future. He wants outgoing champions like Blaney and bold young stars like Hocevar to lead the conversation.

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The next generation of NASCAR stars may look drastically different from the previous generation if that ambition is realized.