Chase Elliott Fans Hit Back at HMS Seat Exit Talk With Bold Claim

Drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series seldom spend their entire careers under one banner. Many jump teams are chasing better equipment, larger paychecks, or renewed momentum. Tony Stewart left Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008 to launch Stewart-Haas Racing in 2009, seeking ownership and control of his future. Likewise, Ryan Newman departed Penske in 2013 for Richard Childress Racing in pursuit of a fresh opportunity. Still, a few, like Jimmie Johnson at Hendrick Motorsports (2002–2020).

Although Chase Elliott, 29, is the only driver in the series to post top-20 finishes in all 17 races this season, he remains thirsty for a win. A 2020 Cup champion and perennial contender, Elliott sits fifth in points, 80 markers behind Hendrick teammate and standings leader William Byron, with nine races left to lock into the 2025 playoffs. Still winless this year, Elliott is counting on Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta’s EchoPark Speedway to shift his season’s momentum.

NASCAR champion Chase Elliott, who captured the 2020 title with Hendrick Motorsports, now finds himself under fire during a turbulent stretch at HMS. Once lauded as the heir to a dynastic ride, Elliott has four top-5s but only one podium in his last ten starts, a downturn notable after his five-win 2023 campaign. Racing icon Kyle Petty didn’t mince words in a recent blog post, branding Elliott “Mr. Most Popular” and questioning whether raw talent alone can produce the consistency Hendrick expects. Petty contrasted Elliott’s potential with his winless streak, observing that “in a sport that rewards win and we reward champions, we need somebody to step up. Chase has got to step up, and if we’re complacent and we’re satisfied with as good as it gets, so be it. I’m not.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet Elliott remains committed to one team. Since taking over Jeff Gordon’s No. 24 Camaro in 2016, he has grown into the sport’s marquee star and is chasing a second championship in 2025. On The MeatEater podcast, he said, “I’ve seen a lot of people jump around over the years… Personally, I would love to spend my career with one team. I’ve been at it with them for 10 years now. I hope I don’t have to go anywhere else.” HMS, in turn, values Elliott’s marketability and leadership.

AD

USA Today via Reuters Jul 22, 2023; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (right) talks with a crew member during practice and qualifying for the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a regular theme for fans to call out Alex Bowman and be replaced by another top talent. But surprisingly, both of them have won a race each in the last two seasons. Fans seem to turn a blind eye when the most popular driver is being called, and once again, they rubbished the notion about his future at HMS being at risk due to performance issues. As one Redditor put it, “Chase isn’t going anywhere lol.” That confidence fuels the fan debate we explore next.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans rally behind Chase Elliott despite growing concerns

“Chase will lose his seat when Hendrick decides to leave NASCAR. His seat is the coldest in the sport.” Fans making such predictions recognized Hendrick Motorsports’ clear commitment to Elliott. In February 2022, HMS announced a multi-year extension, keeping him in the No. 9 car through 2026, citing his blend with on-track performance and off-track marketability as core to the team’s future. That contract underscores the organization’s confidence. Even amid periodic performance dips, HMS has invested heavily to lock Elliott in place.

Another fan noted. “Chase is never losing his seat, lol. Bowman, maybe one day, but not Chase.” This comparison reflects the current dynamics at Hendrick Motorsports. The only thing that separates the two drivers this year is the amount of points, and they’ve both had their shots to win races. For Elliott, the Kansas race was a let-off, whereas Bowman couldn’t hold off Kyle Larson at Homestead. But, if push came to shove, the driver in the #48 Chevy is likely to lose his seat at HMS.

“Cooling off? He’s 5th in points, and two in front of him are his teammates. Chase is fine.” Elliott’s position, fifth, is just 80 points back of leader William Byron and 26 points behind his other teammate, Kyle Larson, matching his consistent record of top-20 finishes in all 17 races this year. That reliability has him as the highest non-winner in the playoff chase, proving that steady performance, not sporadic victories, keeps him in contention.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Lol. Chase probably has that seat until he retires.” We saw how Rick Hendrick wanted Jimmie Johnson to continue beyond his retirement in 2020; they even had the sponsorship deal in place, but the seven-time champ couldn’t ignore the slump and lack of victory lane finishes. The question is how long Hendrick Motorsports will sustain this run, and will Elliott turn a corner for good this year?