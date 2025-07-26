Chase Elliott Issues Public Statement on Dover Sabotage After Crew Chief Hate Goes Unchecked

Chase Elliott looked every bit the dominant force at the 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race at Dover Motor Speedway. Starting from the pole, he led a staggering 238 laps and won Stage 1, but a late race caution for rain on Lap 340 forced a key decision. Crew chief Alan Gustafson opted for a two-tire stop despite the rest of the leaders staying out. By surrendering clean air on a track notorious for difficult passing, Elliott lost his shot at victory and ultimately finished 6th, ceding the win to Denny Hamlin. The solid speed for the #9 car was undeniable, but the strategy misfired and became the defining moment of the race. But the hate online was unprecedented.

Critics were quick to point fingers at Gustafson. Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic summed up the displeasure, saying, “It didn’t seem like tire wear today was a huge factor. Yeah, the tires gave way after a little bit, but we saw drivers on older tires be able to do things, and I didn’t like that call then.” Yet others stepped in defensively. Dale Earnhardt Jr., speaking on his Dale Jr. Download podcast, reminded fans that Elliott and Gustafson have shared victories and setbacks together. “They win together, they lose together, and they’ll probably leave this race not bothered by that decision late in the day and more happy with how that car performed,” said Junior, praising their overall season momentum despite this stumble. But this time, it’s Chase Elliott himself who has stood up for Gustafson in defense.

Chase Elliott puts controversy to rest with classy take.

Talking to Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, Elliott reflected on the fallout with humility. “Easy to look back on that and realize you made a mistake. But look, if we don’t come down pit road and the 11 comes down pit road, then everybody’s fussing about that because the rest of them were going to pit.” At Dover, the concrete surface is notoriously sensitive to sun, heat, and rubber, adding another layer of complexity to tire management. While Elliott’s car showed blistering speed throughout the race, even overcoming an earlier pit road mishap in Stage 2, where a jack issue caused a 15-second stop and briefly cost him the lead to Christopher Bell, the ultimate decision on tires proved to be a critical turning point.

He quickly fought his way back to the front after the mishap, winning Stage 1 and proving the consistent pace of his Hendrick Motorsports entry. But Elliott further elaborated on the strategic chess match with Denny Hamlin, “We decided to pit, and the 11 stayed out, and he happened to win the race. And of course, that’s going to get the same reaction.” They had pitted just 7 laps prior, and the choice was whether to take fresh tires or maintain track position. Gustafson made the call for fresh tires, putting Elliott third on the ensuing restart. “So the point I’m trying to make is when you have all the answers to the test after it’s over, it’s easy to sit back and look at what was the right thing to do and what wasn’t,” said Elliott, letting by-gones be by-gones.

The race was then red-flagged for a significant 56-minute rain delay with only 14 laps remaining, intensifying the strategic stakes. Once racing resumed, the field was quickly hit with another caution for a Ross Chastain spin, leading to overtime. Elliott found himself on a level playing field with cars on older tires that had better track position, and those behind him who took four fresh tires were rapidly closing in. Ultimately, Hamlin’s decision to stay out on old tires proved to be the winning gamble. “Denny did a really good job holding off the tires behind him. Does he stay out if we stay out as well, knowing that (new) tires were going to line up right behind us on the second row, and he didn’t have control of the restart? I don’t think they do. But maybe they do.” Elliott reflected.

Hamlin had to fend odd relentless challenges from drivers with fresher rubber, including Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell. But it was a deserved win. While the outcome wasn’t what the #9 team hoped for, Elliott recognized the importance of learning from the experience. “Regardless, it is a tough spot to be in, and it went the way it went,” Elliott said. “We can’t change it, but we can certainly take some lessons from the day and the weekend and try to apply that forward to put ourselves in positions like that more often.” Despite the disappointment of finishing 6th after leading the most laps, the team’s strong performance at Dover did allow Elliott to claim the regular season points lead from teammate William Byron.

In a sport where split-second calls can define legacies, Chase Elliott chose reflection over regret. His maturity signaled a team focused not on blame, but on building toward the next win.

Chase Elliott eyes longevity as Hamlin’s path sets new benchmark.

Denny Hamlin‘s late-career success has become a benchmark for longevity in NASCAR, especially with his recent contract locking him in until 2027. At 44, Hamlin leads the field with 4 wins and is challenging the sport’s youth like Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. This surge prompted Chase Elliott to reflect on what a long and productive career might look like for him, and whether he sees himself still on the track deep into his 40s.

Speaking to Fronstretch, Eliott candidly explored that idea, saying, “I mean, heck, Denny’s is in his 40s now. And he’s not 45 yet, is he? He’s 45 this year. So, I mean, yeah, he’s doing well, right? So, I guess he’s still—whenever his peak started, which was kind of when he started racing, you know, he started winning right off the rip. So, if you do it right, I guess you can make it however long you want.”

Still, the #9 driver remains non-committal about the distant future. While leading the Cup Series points standings in 2025, Elliott is focused more on the current playoff push than far-off timelines. When asked if he sees himself sticking around that long, he replied, “Yeah, I don’t know. I don’t know. Maybe, you know. I think that when you look at a career like his, he’s been winning and having those types of seasons a lot, you know, throughout his career, which I think equals a lot of fun, you know, when you’re in the battle like that.” And right now, what lies ahead is more important.