Chase Elliott Labelled “Entitled” as Fans Forced to Question ‘Most Popular Driver’ Title

Eight years! Yep, from 2018 all the way through 2025, Chase Elliott owned the Most Popular Driver award like it was reserved parking. Ever since Dale Earnhardt Jr. stepped away, Elliott slid right into the role of NASCAR’s fan favorite. And for a long time, nobody questioned it. But lately? The mood has shifted. More fans are speaking up, pushing back, and even throwing around words like “entitled.” Suddenly, Elliott’s iron-clad popularity streak doesn’t feel quite so bulletproof. So what’s behind the growing frustration? Let’s dig in.

Chase Elliott’s fan engagement questioned

The criticism started bubbling up on Reddit when one fan bluntly asked: “Why doesn’t Chase Elliott do fan stuff?” Living in Georgia, the fan pointed out that Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, and even Tyler Reddick were all out doing meet-and-greets that week, while Chase Elliott was nowhere to be found. “He doesn’t live far from me lol,” the fan added, sparking a wave of similar comments questioning Elliott’s public presence.

And here’s where the tension really kicks in: despite the complaints, Elliott has continued to steamroll the Most Popular Driver vote every single year since 2018. In 2025 alone, he captured a massive 56% of the total vote, beating out Ryan Blaney, Chastain, and Denny Hamlin, drivers who arguably do far better, whether it be on-track or off-track public appearances, compared to Elliott.

After his 2025 win, Elliott expressed heartfelt gratitude on social media: “I feel like I have some of the best fans that you can have, and the most passionate too… I was just trying to show my appreciation and my gratitude towards the people that obviously took the time to vote and take time out of their day to do that.”

But for some fans, the words aren’t lining up with the visibility. Many are starting to point out that Chase Elliott’s popularity seems to remain sky-high regardless of how his season goes on track or how often he interacts with fans off it. And that’s where the backlash begins.

Up next, we’ll break down the fan reactions and why some are suddenly pushing back against NASCAR’s longtime “Most Popular Driver.”

Criticism and defenses clash over Elliott’s “Most Popular” status

As the debate heated up online, fans quickly took sides. And the comments show just how divided the NASCAR community is over Chase Elliott and his public presence. Some pushed back against the idea that he “does nothing,” with one fan writing, “If you could only know how much he actually does. Children’s Hospital of Atlanta has probably got a huge chunk of his time this week.”

And that claim isn’t without merit. In 2025, Elliott extended his long-running partnership with the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation for the DESI9N TO DRIVE program, completing its ninth season. Each year, a young patient designs the paint scheme for his Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet, helping raise awareness and funding for pediatric care.

But others weren’t nearly as sympathetic. One frustrated commenter shot back, “This is the best part of him being the ‘most popular driver.’ You all who root for him look like clowns. You like a driver that does NOTHING for NASCAR or his fans.” Another echoed the sentiment more bluntly: “Because he thinks he is entitled. Oh, how I hate him.”

Of course, there were fans who chalked Elliott’s absence up to personality rather than arrogance. “Bro just wants to fly his airplane around and chill at home. Can’t say I blame him tbh,” one joked, referencing Elliott’s well-known love of aviation. He owns a 2013 Cessna 525B Citation CJ3, flying himself to races and events thanks to his pilot’s license. He previously owned a 2006 Cessna Citation 525B, which he listed for sale last year due to its age.

The contrast that struck many? “It’s funny that he’s the fan favorite while hardly doing any fan stuff,” another user noted, “while Logano, one of the most hated drivers, is doing all the fan stuff he can.” With Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, and Tyler Reddick showing up at meet-and-greets across Georgia, the comparison only widened the divide.

The debate reveals how complicated NASCAR fandom has become. Popularity isn’t just about wins, personality, or community work anymore. It’s a tug-of-war between legacy, expectations, and perception. Elliott’s supporters see a quiet, grounded racer who gives back in his own way. Critics see someone coasting on name value without putting in the public effort.

And as the 2026 season unfolds, that gap between what Elliott is and what some fans want him to be may become one of the sport’s most fascinating storylines.