Chase Elliott Leverages “Most Popular Driver” Status to Push Family Legacy into NASCAR Hall of Fame

A Chase Elliott endorsement in a NASCAR Hall of Fame race is about as powerful as it gets. He has won NASCAR’s “Most Popular Driver” award for eight straight years, an honor decided entirely by fan votes, with Chase receiving nearly 60% of the vote in 2025. His connection with the fanbase gives him enormous influence across the sport. So, when his uncle Ernie appeared on the ballot for the 2027 Hall of Fame, it was natural for Chase to rally support behind him.

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To make the NASCAR Hall of Fame ballot, a candidate first has to be deemed worthy by a selection committee. On March 29, Ernie was revealed as one of three new additions alongside Kevin Harvick and Ray Elder, joining a list that already included the likes of Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle.

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Think of the fan vote as one loud voice in a crowded room. Millions of fans vote online, but they combine to make up just a single official ballot. Yet, when NASCAR’s favorite son rallies his loyal followers to click that link, it sends a powerful, undeniable message to the entire voting committee.

Old-school NASCAR fans and longtime followers of the sport know just how influential Ernie was as an innovator. He is regarded as one of the greatest engine builders in NASCAR history, and it was cars powered by his magic that his brother Bill, Chase Elliott’s father, drove to the 1988 Cup Series championship. Cars equipped with engines built by Ernie reached Victory Lane 40 times and recorded 148 top-five and 291 top-ten finishes.

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Racing was never just a corporate job for the Elliotts; it was a family bond built in a humble Georgia garage. While his brother Bill flew across the track, Ernie was the quiet genius getting his hands dirty under the hood. He built the foundation that Chase stands on today.

On X, Chase shared pictures of his Uncle with the caption, “Really cool to see Uncle Ernie on the ballot for the 2027 Hall of Fame. He’s a massive part of our family’s history and what we’ve been able to accomplish in this sport. Nobody built ’em better or worked harder.” Chase then shared the link to the voting section of the NASCAR website.

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Being the son of Bill Elliott, one of NASCAR’s most admired figures, he developed a reputation for being composed, likable, and approachable while also performing at a high level. He owns a Cup Series championship, 23 victories, and multiple deep playoff runs, achievements that have helped him become a bona fide fan favorite, making his backing of Ernie carry enormous influence.

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Chase Elliott talks about Ernie as an innovator

Ernie’s mechanical brilliance was officially recognized in 2023 when he received a lifetime achievement award named after legendary racing mechanic Smokey Yunick. Chase proudly presented his uncle with the trophy on stage, proving that Ernie’s influence shaped both the sport and the boy who would become a champion.

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“He’s been a great supporter of mine over the years. I have a ton of respect for him. Just the innovation that he brought at the time period that he did, he was so far ahead of the curve in so many different ways,” said Chase.

In the 1970s and 80s, engineers did not have the luxury of conducting analysis as extensively as they do now or using simulators to test their findings. But that never stopped Ernie. He learned from his mistakes and kept pushing forward.

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Back then, it wasn’t like they had engineering and software to go through these things,” he continued. “A lot of it was trial and error, and you just had to have some of these things science out and do it on your own. And he just kind of did it his way.”

Out of the names on the modern-era ballot, Ernie will be competing against well-known figures like Harvick, Biffle, and Jeff Burton, meaning he is not an overwhelming favorite for induction in 2027. But with one of NASCAR’s most influential modern stars publicly campaigning for him once again, his candidacy has suddenly gained far more attention.