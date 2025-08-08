Who Are Chase Elliott’s Parents? All About Cindy Elliott and Bill Elliott

Chase Elliott is a sure-shot NASCAR Hall of Famer, already having achieved loads in the sport. From clinching five race trophies en route to the 2020 Cup Series championship to consistently finishing in the top 20 in the 2025 season, the accomplishments of Elliott are endless. However, every streak of excellence has a heartwarming origin. For Elliott, that origin lies nowhere else but in the love of his parents.

Who are Chase Elliott’s parents?

Before Chase Elliott shot to fame, his father carried the family name. Bill Elliott, nicknamed “Awesome Bill from Dawsonville”, “Million Dollar Bill”, or “Wild Bill,” has a plethora of laurels in NASCAR. He owns 44 Cup Series trophies, including two from the Daytona 500 (1985, 1987), and also the 1988 Cup Series championship. Among his career highlights is definitely when he became the first driver to win a $1 million bonus for winning the three marquee events of the Winston Cup Series season. He won in Talladega, Darlington, and Daytona for this event. Elliott also won the NMPA’s “Most Popular Driver” Award a record 16 times, ultimately retiring his name from contention in 2003.

As for Cindy Elliott, Chase’s mother, she used to work as a photojournalist in her prime. She worked for Scene and Illustrated magazines. According to her official LinkedIn profile, Cindy has been the Director of Marketing and Special Events at the Bill Elliott Racing/Georgia Racing Hall of Fame since 2009.

Bill and Cindy Elliott share just one child, Chase Elliott. However, Chase has two step-siblings, Starr and Brittanny Ann, both children of Bill Elliott’s first wife, Martha Elliott. The Cup Series driver reportedly maintains a good relationship with them. Starr is married and lives with her husband and daughter back in Dawsonville itself. Meanwhile, the elder Brittany reportedly serves as a Senior Airman for the Air Force and lives in New Mexico.

Where did Cindy Elliott and Bill Elliott meet?

Given Bill Elliott‘s star status, his high-profile encounter with his loved one was bound to be related to the racetrack. In 1988, Elliott clinched 6 race trophies on his way to grab the Winston Cup Series title. That glamorous year included a Budweiser photoshoot that ended up changing his life forever. Elliott was sponsored by the alcoholic beverage manufacturer during that period of time, and he happened to meet a woman during the photoshoot. She was none other than Cindy, working as a photographer for Budweiser and other brands at the time. That chance meeting bloomed into a relationship, and they tied the knot in 1992. Cindy Elliott and Bill welcomed Chase into the world soon after, in 1995.

What is the ethnicity of Chase Elliott’s parents?

As evident from Bill Elliott’s famous nickname, the Cup Series legend hails from Dawsonville, Georgia. That is also the hometown of Cindy Elliott, and their son, Chase Elliott, also holds his home close to his heart. Both of his parents’ ethnicities are American.

Inside Chase Elliott’s Relationship with His Parents

Bill Elliott was known for more than his star-studded achievements on NASCAR racetracks. From 1976 to 2012, not only did he carve out a successful relationship with the track, but Elliott also nurtured a blooming relationship with people. He had a reputation within the sport as being one of the most affable and friendly people to ever grace the track. No wonder Elliott holds the record for 16 Most Popular Driver wins. That affable reputation also filtered into his home.

Chase Elliott confessed in a 2023 interview that his parents have always been supportive of his dreams. Both Bill and Cindy Elliott let him take his steps into racing: “My parents always let me make that decision and make that call, and I always admired them for it, and I grew up watching other parents push their kids to do things, so I’ve certainly seen it both ways. But I think it has to be the kids’ interest.”

Cindy and Bill Elliott are often seen at their son’s races, proudly joining him in Victory Lane to celebrate his achievements.

