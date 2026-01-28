Chase Elliott Points to Ryan Blaney as He Explains What Matters at the Clash

Chase Elliott! As the Cook Out Clash moved to Bowman Gray last year, the exhibition didn’t just get a new venue. It also crowned a new kind of statement winner. Elliott rolled into the Madhouse, scored the pole, controlled the night, and walked away with the win in dominant fashion, setting the tone for his 2025 campaign right out of the gate.

Now, with the 2026 edition of the Clash back in focus, Elliott is looking beyond just trophies and track position. Reflecting on what truly mattered during that icy weekend, the Hendrick Motorsports star pointed to an unexpected reference point: Ryan Blaney, while breaking down why execution, adaptability, and atmosphere can outweigh any single advantage at Bowman Gray.

Why Ryan Blaney changed the Clash conversation for Chase Elliott

Track position has always been treated like gold at Bowman Gray, and Chase Elliott isn’t denying that it helped fuel his dominant Clash win. But even after controlling the night, Elliott was quick to point out that the old rulebook doesn’t always apply, especially when someone of the stature of NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney is involved.

“Qualifying well sets you up well for your heat race. Got us into a great position to have good track position all night. And I don’t necessarily think that’s the end-all, be-all. Ryan kinda debunked that with his performance in the main,” Elliott told Bob Pockrass.

Blaney’s run in the 2025 Cook Out Clash was proof that chaos and resilience still rule the Madhouse. After a messy Saturday that included a late spin in his qualifying heat, Blaney was buried at the back of the field. To make matters worse, Team Penske later discovered a faulty radiator, forcing a replacement and sending Blaney to the rear of the Last Chance Qualifier.

He ran Sunday’s 75-lap LCQ largely to shake the car down, knowing his real lifeline was a provisional spot thanks to his 2024 Cup Series points standing. That safety net put Blaney into the main event, but still starting deep in the pack, 23rd to be exact. What followed was a relentless charge through traffic that had fans buzzing.

Lap after lap, Blaney carved his way forward, turning the tiny quarter-mile into a showcase of patience and aggression. By the closing laps, he was right on Chase Elliott’s bumper, forcing the Hendrick Motorsports driver to earn every inch of that victory.

In the end, Blaney settled for second on February 2, 2025, but the message was loud. It was also eerily familiar. Just one year earlier, in the Clash’s final run at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Blaney pulled off a nearly identical rally. If you guys remember, he similarly ran from 23rd to 3rd in that edition.

Different track, same result, and the same reminder: at the Clash, perfection helps. But recovery matters just as much.

Weather watch forces NASCAR into early Clash decisions

The 2026 Cook Out Clash is shaping up to be a race against the clock and, more importantly, the weather. With snow in the forecast for Bowman Gray Stadium, NASCAR is already signaling it could make schedule decisions earlier than usual. Forecasts for Saturday range anywhere from less than an inch to as much as six inches of snow, creating real uncertainty around track prep and travel conditions.

That said, NASCAR appears willing to race in cold temperatures as long as the roads and track can be cleared and the event can be run safely, regardless of which day ultimately becomes the focal point. As things stand, Saturday, Jan. 31, is packed from morning through night. The day begins at 10:15 a.m. with Modified practice, followed by Sportsman practice at 10:45 a.m. Modified qualifying rolls off at 11:15 a.m., with Sportsman qualifying at 11:45 a.m.

Racing action kicks in at 1:15 p.m. with the Sportsman race, a 125-lap event airing on FloSports, before the Modifieds take center stage at 2:45 p.m. for their 100-lap feature, also on FloSports. The Cup Series portion of the day starts at 6:10 p.m. with practice on FS1, leading straight into the heat races at 8:30 p.m., where four 25-lap sprints will set the stage for Sunday.

Sunday, Feb. 1, is reserved for the main show. The Last Chance Qualifier is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on FOX, a 75-lap scramble for the final transfer spots. Two hours later, at 8:00 p.m., the green flag is set to drop on the Cook Out Clash itself, a 200-lap showdown under the lights.

Cold weather looms over the entire weekend, raising doubts about how smoothly everything will unfold. Highs are expected to reach just 21 degrees on Saturday, with snow flurries possible, and around 27 degrees on Sunday. Those temperatures don’t just test drivers physically but also change how the cars behave. Tires take longer to come up to temperature, grip develops slowly, and early laps can feel more like skating on concrete than short-track racing.

Still, the hope is simple. If Mother Nature shows even a little mercy, NASCAR and its fans could be rewarded with another chaotic, old-school Clash that feels right at home in the Madhouse.