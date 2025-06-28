Chase Elliott Publicly Concedes Design to Drive’s Unluckiest Twist Amid Heartfelt $500K Gesture

“Every year, the DESI9N TO DRIVE program reminds me why I love what I do.” Chase Elliott revealed at a recent press release. The nine-year program will debut with a special paint scheme at EchoPark Speedway, a collaboration between Elliott’s foundation, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and longtime partner NAPA Auto Parts. The Georgia native is certainly excited about this. However, there’s more to it than just celebration.

Beneath the heartfelt cause and colorful designs, the Hendrick Motorsports Driver has opened up about a strangely persistent pattern and almost uncanny streak that seems to shadow his well-meaning initiative every time it hits the track.

Chase Elliott reflects on $500K impact

Since its launch in 2017, the initiative has raised over $500,000 for Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta, blending speed with the purpose-driven mission. Elliott has often emphasized how the creative energy and strength of these kids fuel him in ways wins never could. But in this moment, his pride extended far beyond the numbers.

In a recent interview with Frontstretch, Chase Elliott peeled back the curtain on what the program has meant to him, and he extends his gratitude as they head into Atlanta. Elliott said, “We’ve had a ton of great support. We’ve raised over half a million bucks for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta over the course of this time, and it’s been a thrill and a privilege to be a part of. Just appreciate all of our partners that have really allowed it to become what it has become, particularly NAPA, for giving up their car, and really kind of bringing the whole thing to life.”

This weekend marks a crucial emotional and competitive milestone for Elliot as he melds his role as a champion racer with that of a fundraiser and community figure. The Design to Drive, which has also become a fan favorite weekend at the speedway, represents the camera-worthy designs of brave young artists like 11-year-old Rhealyn Mills. Her creation, a blend of gold ribbons, stethoscopes, and heart monitors, and the words “cure cancer” and “helping kids like me,” is this striking visual symbol of hope.

But there was also a moment of honesty and the sort of pattern that Chase Elliott has seen. Elliot revealed, “The only bad thing about it is I feel like we’ve crashed every time we do this, so hopefully this weekend goes a little better. We’ll see. And a good run at Pocono last weekend.” However, Chase Elliott’s 2024 Design To Drive race at Atlanta was a triumph of consistency, clocking stage finishes in the top 10 and an overall eighth place. His 2023 run was not so fruitful, as a rain-shortened race saw Elliott finish 13th.

Yet Elliott doesn’t shrink from it; he leans into it, hoping this year breaks the streak, hopefully with a much-needed win. What might help is the confidence from a strong performance at Pocono. We asked whether that result gives him any hope for the upcoming stretch, including Indianapolis. Elliot didn’t hesitate. He said, “Absolutely, yeah. I thought we had a really good run. We were off Denny [Hamlin] and Ryan [Blaney], I thought, a little bit, but I thought we were competitive to everyone else. I thought that was a lot to be proud of. Had a good run there in Indy last year, so I’m excited to get back. I think we can go up there and have a good shot at it.”

Chase Elliott’s last win was at Texas Motor Speedway in 2024, and since then, he’s been a model of consistency, but with nothing to show for it. As he heads into Atlanta, he hopes to clinch the win, and it would mean so much more to win on home soil while driving for a heartfelt cause, too. But as he advances to Atlanta with big hopes and big plans, Chase will be running after the $1 million prize, the in-season challenge possession, starting in Atlanta.

Elliott Vs Dillon kick off In-Season challenge showdown

Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown in the opening round of NASCAR’s brand-new in-season challenge, a mid-year tournament offering a $1 million prize to the ultimate victor. They are head-to-head, and the battle is set to unfold this Saturday night at EchoPark Speedway, and the buzz is already building. While Elliott and Dillon have shared mutual respect, the pressure of elimination racing for the seven-figure jackpot could test even the friendliest dynamic.

Elliott, who enters the tournament as the fifth seed, seems ready for the spotlight. Speaking ahead of the race, he acknowledged the friendly rapport between him and Austin but hinted that it could all change once the green flag drops. He says, “No, not yet. Austin and I get along pretty good usually. I’m excited about it, though. I think it’ll be something good to talk about throughout the year and throughout the summer… and kind of give people a little something extra to watch after.”

Drivers have remained lighthearted in the lead-up, but the atmosphere is primed to shift under the lights at Atlanta. Elliott even teased the potential for some friendly banter as raise day approaches. The HMS driver adds on, saying, “We haven’t started trash-talking yet, but maybe Saturday. We’ll see how it goes. But I’m looking forward to it. I think the fans will get into it as well.”

The in-season challenge format takes competitiveness up a notch by seeding drivers based on their recent performances, specifically the results at Pocono, Mexico City, and Michigan. Elliott’s strong outings in those events have earned him a solid position on the bracket. The quicker state 400, scheduled for 7 pm ET, will run for 260 laps and set the tone for what promises to be a dramatic new chapter in NASCAR’s evolving calendar, with Elliott and Austin front and center.