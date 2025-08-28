Chase Elliott Publicly Snubs His Diehard Fans for Bizarre Label Sparking Backlash

Chase Elliott isn’t just another driver; he is the embodiment of fan devotion in NASCAR. Year after year, he has claimed the NMPA Most Popular Driver Award, not once, not twice, but seven straight seasons, thanks to upwards of 266,000 fan votes in 2024 alone. That feat continued a legacy, as the No. 9 driver is the only Cup Series driver to win it uninterrupted since its inception, joining the legends like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his own father, Bill Elliott. Elliott’s popularity isn’t just about performance; it’s about relatability, humility, and the rare ability to connect with fans consistently. And this popularity extends deeply into fan interactions and the genuine bonds he forms off-camera.

Despite being labeled as reserved, Chase Elliott’s fan-first attitude shines through. He is famously advocated for more nighttime races, pointing out that “there’s no reason to be roasting on Sunday afternoon” when cruisers equipped with lights could cool the grandstands, and make the experience more enjoyable for fans. On another occasion, he was caught delightfully off-guard after a Road America win when the crowd demanded a second burnout, and his bewildered grin said it all. These moments, small but sincere, demonstrated why fans hold him in such regard. So when the topic of something bizarre came up in an interview, it wasn’t just about a term; it was a window into the quirky, close-knit culture that surrounds his fandom.

In a recent sit-down interview with Dirty Mo Media‘s Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi, the conversation took an unexpected turn: “Are you familiar with the term “Chase-se-ual”, and what do you think of it if so?” Elliott paused and replied, “The only reason I know what this is, or I’ve heard of it, is because Bubba has said that to me before. And I don’t know the meaning behind it, like some sort of a fan club? ” When pressed on fans actually calling themselves that, he offered a subtle explanation, “Okay, that’s kind of what I thought, based on the context of how he said it. But, you know, that’s okay. That’s how they want to roll. Definitely not on my radar, but I’m happy for them.” That matter-of-fact delivery and light chuckle said it all. He may not fully get it, but he’s game enough to let fans express their affection on their own terms.

Nicknames have always played a part in drivers’ fan cultures. NASCAR fans have embraced quirky labels like “Junior Nation” for Dale Jr.’s followers, “Said Heads” for Boris Said aficionados, and “Rainbow Warriors” for Jeff Gordon‘s colorful die-hards, each reflecting a unique cultural twist on support. Drivers themselves have been given eccentric monikers by their fans. Think about “Wrecky Spinhouse,” a harshly humorous nod given to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after a string of high-profile wrecks, coined famously by Kyle Busch after a wreck-filled Daytona clash. Todd Bodine, endearingly known as “The Onion,” was named so to reflect his bald head that struck even into his analytics-filled commentary days. And the list still goes on, adding “Chase-se-uals” to it.

Whether chanting for extra burnouts or inventing playful labels, fans have cemented emotional ownership over the sport. But right now, fans look divided between humor and criticism over the said interview.

The debate over Chase Elliott’s odd fan nickname heats up

One fan criticized the fanbase, saying, “Even Chase thinks some of his fans are weird.” Elliott sees his fans’ unique labels and quirks with a kind of gentle humor, acknowledging their creativity even when he doesn’t fully get it. But his subtle reaction to the interview question makes supporters believe that it may have crossed the line of privacy and controlled public sentiment. And another fan added to this statement, saying, “Im a diehard Chase fan but I dont call myself that.” This shows that the question wasn’t just problematic, but also uncomfortable to hear for the audience.

Another fan stated, “And people wonder why Chase keeps to himself…” capturing a widely shared sentiment about Elliott’s approach with the media and public. Elliott himself has said it plainly: “I like the private life, outside of racing… I like it private. I like the fact that no one knows what I like to do,” and even admitted that his team, including Rick Hendrick, doesn’t know much about his personal life outside the sport. He prefers to let his racing speak for him, not forced banter or staged visibility. And this interview may have overstepped some of those boundaries.

Some fans stated sarcastically, “Jeff with the question everyone wants to know,” summing up the moment that turned unexpected curiosity into widespread chatter. Other fans have also described Elliott as an intensely private individual who keeps a low profile by design, not aloofness, but self-preservation against needless scrutiny. Gluck, with his “12 Questions” interviews for The Athletic, too, has questions ready for drivers to answer for which fans have been desperately waiting. But this one has been a bizarre one.

One tongue-in-cheek comment resonated with the interview about fans routinely finding humor in assigning absurd identities to stars, as the fam stated, “These People must really like a potato (or Ig they could all just be Irish).” This highlighted a seemingly stoic, grounded personality and the exaggerated drama of the sport, likening him to a humble, unassuming spud rather than a flashy show horse. And his undeterred reaction in the interview just proved the point.

At the heart of it, these nicknames, strange as they may seem, only reinforce the unshakable bond between Elliott and his passionate fans. Sometimes, a little too passionate.