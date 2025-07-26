Chase Elliott Reflects on Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Journey With a Blueprint in Mind

“I can retire whenever I want to retire.” Those are the bold words of Denny Hamlin, who has recently grabbed headlines with his two-year contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing. There is no doubt that Hamlin has achieved a great deal with Joe Gibbs, but the veteran still has a lot more fight left in him and is showing no sign of slowing down his momentum.

He is now locked in until 2027, trying to get his much-awaited championship. Upon hearing this news, Hendrick Motorsports star and current points leader Chase Elliott couldn’t hold back on reflecting on what it could mean for his Cup Series career. The No. 9 driver didn’t hesitate to lay out his blueprint, which seems to be similar to Hamlin’s.

Chase Elliott drops “maybe” on racing past 45

Chase Elliott’s rise with Hendrick Motorsports began early. After signing a development deal in 2011, he debuted in the ARCA races before touching up series wheels in five races during 2015 at age 19, becoming one of the youngest drivers ever. In 2016, at just 20 years and two months old, he took over the iconic No. 24 Chevrolet, earned the pole at the Daytona 500, won Rookie of the Year, and had 17 top 10s and 10 top five finishes, setting the stage for a standout career at Hendrick.

Fast forward to 2025; through 21 starts, Elliott has scored one win, seven top fives, and 12 top tens. With 95 laps led, he continues to place himself consistently among the top performers. His sole victory of the season up to now came at Atlanta Motor Speedway in late June during the Quaker State 400, breaking a 44-race winless streak and energizing his campaign.

He currently stands first in the championship standings, with 702 points, 16 points ahead of teammate William Byron, who sits second now. Despite trailing fellow Hendrick teammates in wins, Kyle Larson leads with third place, followed by Denny Hamlin in fourth. Elliott’s consistency and podium presence keep him firmly in title contention.

The 29-year-old turned philosophical when asked about longevity in the sport, and reflecting on Hamlin’s career, Elliott penned down his own. Speaking to Frontstretch, he says, “I mean, heck, Denny’s in his 40s now. And he’s not 45 yet, is he? He’s 45 this year. So, I mean, yeah, he’s doing really well, right? So, I guess he’s still—whenever his peak started, which was kind of when he started racing, you know, he started winning right off the rip. So, if you do it right, I guess you can make it however long you want.”

At 44, Denny Hamlin is redefining what a veteran can achieve in today’s NASCAR. He has secured four wins this season, leading the field in victories. Moreover, his mastery of iconic tracks like Martinsville, Darlington, Michigan, and Dover proves that elite performance isn’t limited by age. He sits just outside the championship lead by a narrow margin. Still, he is keeping pace with young and elite drivers like Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell. If there is one season that might land him a long-awaited championship, 2025 may well be it, a career-defining campaign in his third decade of racing with Joe Gibbs Racing.

When asked if Chase Elliott would hang around for that long, he replied with, “Yeah, I don’t know. I really don’t know. Maybe, you know. I think that when you look at a career like his, he’s been winning and having those types of seasons a lot, you know, throughout the course of his career, which I think equals a lot of fun, you know, when you’re in the battle like that.”

But Chase Elliott has recently been grabbing headlines for other reasons. The Hendricks star driver had very firm words to say about the playoff format. However, as the Brickyard 400 looms over the garage, the No. 9 driver is shifting his focus onto something else. He has revealed his most personal and upcoming career plan.

Elliott is set to win the Brickyard 400 to honor his father’s legacy

Chase Elliott is driven by more than just wins; he is chasing his father, Bill Elliott’s, iconic legacy of the Brickyard 400. Growing up immersed in racing, with memories of Bill’s victories of two Daytona 500s, three Southern 500s, and a Winston 500 title, Indianapolis holds special meaning. Bill’s 2002 Brickyard win, at 46 years old, remains a hallmark of endurance and excellence at IMS.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has made it clear that his father’s triumphs shaped his ambitions. He says, “This race has always been important because it was one of the few races that I was old enough to be around that dad had won. I always knew how much that race meant to him.” Bill Elliott’s 2002 win was historic. He led 93 laps, passed in the final dozen laps, and became Indy’s oldest Cup winner. It’s a legacy, Chase, now that hopes to echo, not merely by competing, but by winning on the big stage.

Chase’s crack record at Indianapolis offers promise. In seven starts, he holds an average finish of just under 17. He also has two top tens, including a determined 10th-place run last July despite setbacks. That resilience, alongside improved strategy and execution, gives some confidence heading into the weekend. Kyle Larson, who won the Brickyard 400 last year, is looking to defend his win this year. Now, with Chase wanting to win more than ever, the battle between the two HMS teammates will be intense.