Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeNASCAR

Chase Elliott Remembers Emphatic Atlanta Victory Fueled by Overwhelming Fan Support

Feb 21, 2026 | 4:29 PM EST

HomeNASCAR

Chase Elliott Remembers Emphatic Atlanta Victory Fueled by Overwhelming Fan Support

Feb 21, 2026 | 4:29 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Rohan Singh

Share:

Link Copied!

The crowd’s reaction to Chase Elliott‘s victory at Atlanta last year is something he will never forget. Planning a perfect pass on the last lap, he overtook Brad Keselowski to break his 44-race winless streak in style. And the win wasn’t just his own, for it was the energy of his fans that pushed him to be at his best. Tomorrow, when he lines up on the grid for the race, he wants to make his home crowd proud once again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Chase Elliott draws comparisons to entertainers with Atlanta victory

Dawsonville’s Chase Elliott is no stranger to the EchoPark Speedway. First, it was his father, Bill Elliott, who earned the fame at the track. Now, it is his turn to compete for the same and earn it. While talking to PRN Live about his last year’s victory, Elliott revealed his true emotions for the track and its audience.

“I have not been a part of many crowd interactions that were that lively. I felt it must be what a country singer feels like or what an entertainer does on a weekly basis. But, for just a NASCAR driver, I thought that was pretty amazing. The fans deserve a lot of credit for that, right? I think you said it—the racing was so exciting and fun, like over the last 15-20 laps.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think they were going to be fired up regardless. But for me, being from there, and that being my home track, I had a lot of friends that were there—that I didn’t even know were going. So, it was kinda cool to find out about later. Just a ton of energy. Something I will never forget. Like I said, I think the fans deserve a ton of credit for making that so special.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before!

Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed

Google News feed preview
Google News feed preview

Elliott’s victory at Atlanta was nothing short of a miracle. It was a chaotic race that brought damage to many drivers. Amongst all the chaos and drivers crashing out on track, Elliott was able to sneak his way to victory safely.

In the race that saw 46 lead changes, teammate Alex Bowman gifted Elliott a push on the final two laps, leaving behind Keselowski. Elliott was flabbergasted at his win and was unable to stop his overflowing excitement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve never in my whole life—this is unbelievable,” Elliott said. “This is something I’ll remember the rest of my life.”

To put the danger into perspective, here’s what Denny Hamlin had to say about the race. “Some zigged. Some zagged. Most crashed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the drivers get ready for Sunday’s race, all three of them are in the same boat after the first race of the season. Elliott, in particular, is the one who faced the worst heartbreak in the 2026 Daytona 500. He lost a well-deserved victory at the final turn when he crashed out in the end.

What does the grid look like for tomorrow’s Cup race?

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather brought forth a lot of bad luck for the drivers who were expecting to make a turnaround in the race tomorrow. They were unable to participate in the qualifying session on Saturday due to heavy rain. As such, the NASCAR rulebook mandates that the starting grid will be set according to the championship standings. Here’s the starting grid for tomorrow:

DriverNo.TeamManufacturer
Tyler ReddickNo. 4523XI RacingToyota
Joey LoganoNo. 22Team PenskeFord
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.No. 47HYAK MotorsportsChevrolet
Chase ElliottNo. 9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
Brad KeselowskiNo. 6Roush Fenway Keselowski RacingFord
Zane SmithNo. 38Front Row MotorsportsFord
Chris BuescherNo. 17Roush Fenway Keselowski RacingFord
Riley HerbstNo. 3523XI RacingToyota
Bubba WallaceNo. 2323XI RacingToyota
Josh BerryNo. 21Wood Brothers RacingFord
Noah GragsonNo. 4Front Row MotorsportsFord
Daniel SuarezNo. 7Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
William ByronNo. 24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
Kyle BuschNo. 8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
Carson HocevarNo. 77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
Kyle LarsonNo. 5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
Ty DillonNo. 10Kaulig RacingChevrolet
Cody WareNo. 51Rick Ware RacingChevrolet
AJ AllmendingerNo. 16Kaulig RacingChevrolet
Michael McDowellNo. 71Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
Ross ChastainNo. 1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
Ryan BlaneyNo. 12Team PenskeFord
Erik JonesNo. 43Legacy Motor ClubToyota
John Hunter NemechekNo. 42Legacy Motor ClubToyota
Ty GibbsNo. 54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
Ryan PreeceNo. 60RFK RacingFord
Cole CusterNo. 41Haas Factory TeamFord
Shane van GisbergenNo. 97Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
Denny HamlinNo. 11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
Austin CindricNo. 2Team PenskeFord
Connor ZilischNo. 88Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
Christopher BellNo. 20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
Austin DillonNo. 3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
Chase BriscoeNo. 19Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
Todd GillilandNo. 34Front Row MotorsportsFord
Alex BowmanNo. 48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
BJ McLeodNo. 78Beard MotorsportsChevrolet
JJ YeleyNo. 44NY Racing TeamChevrolet

Let us know who you are supporting!

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT