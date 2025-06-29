Chase Elliott Sends 5-Word Heartfelt Message to Rick Hendrick After Wild Atlanta Victory

When a young, promising teenager signed his first development deal with Hendrick Motorsports, team owner Rick Hendrick compared him to the best. He saw something more than a famous last name and legacy; he saw lightning in a bottle. “I felt as strongly about him as the way I felt about Jeff (Gordon) and Jimmie (Johnson).” This is what Mr. H had in mind when signing Chase on the development deal in 2011.

Now, over a decade later, Elliott stood in Victory Lane at EchoPark Speedway, his hometown track in Georgia, soaking in his first win in 44 races. It wasn’t just a race win. It wasn’t a playoff-clinching moment. This one meant something. And although Rick Hendrick couldn’t be at the track in person, the moment wasn’t complete without him. Chase Elliott made sure to send a message: five quiet, powerful words that echoed far beyond the walls of the garage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chase Elliott doesn’t forget Mr.H

Chase Elliott didn’t start Sunday’s race as the favorite. He rolled off 18th, buried in the mid-pack, while chaos loomed around every corner. The Quaker State 400 turned into a war of attrition early, with a stage 2 23-car wreck eliminating top contenders and red flags halting momentum. But amid the madness, Elliott drove like a man possessed.

AD

In stage one, he avoided carnage and finished 10th. On stage two, he came alive, methodically slicing through the field, picking off cars like clockwork and staying patient as others imploded. By the time the checkered flag neared, it was down to Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski. The No. 9 Chevy, decorated with a special design to drive paint scheme drawn by 11-year-old Rhealynn Mills, looked fast, but Elliott needed to patiently wait for his time to strike.

He left it late, but on the final lap, as the crowd thundered and spotters screamed, Chase dove low into Turn 2, pulling alongside Brad. Four tires are glued to the apron. Barely an inch between them, but Chase Elliott didn’t flinch. He pulled ahead of Turn 4 and never looked back. The silence of Dawsonville screamed to live.

Climbing out of the car, visibly emotional, Chase Elliott stood before the cameras and fans, the roar of Georgia behind him. He thanked his team, NAPA auto parts, and Rhealynn, saying, “To benefit children’s healthcare in Atlanta, Rhealynn Mills designed a fast NAPA Chevrolet tonight; it was a lot of fun”. Then he paused. Looked directly into the camera. And delivered a soft message for someone watching from afar.

Chase Elliott said, “Say hey to Mr. Hendrick at home—thanks for sticking with me, pal. And yeah, just again, thanks to all you guys, ’cause this right here is—you can’t dream of this.” Many doubted Elliott’s pedigree in 2025, with just one win in 2024, and a shortened winless season before that, the #9 looked bleak in 2025, too. Elliott struggled to lead laps or even win stages for most of the season, but Rick Hendrick never stopped backing him. And how could he?

Rick Hendrick might have been absent at the track on Saturday night, but he has been ever-present in Chase’s story. Back in 2011, Rick Hendrick wasn’t actively looking to sign another young talent. The garage was full of teenage females with promise, and the risk-reward math didn’t always add up. But then he saw a 15-year-old Chase Elliott in action.

The son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, Chase wasn’t just riding his father’s legacy; he was carving his own. Hendrick describes the moment with a vivid metaphor, saying, “It’s almost like you get a registered Doberman with such a good pedigree, you know he could be a champion. I just felt he was somebody I was willing to invest in.”

That investment quickly proved fruitful. Chase climbed the development ranks with poise and purpose. By 2016, he earned Rookie of the Year honors in the Cup Series, replacing Jeff Gordon in the iconic No. 24. By 2020, he delivered Hendrick Motorsports a Cup Series championship. Along the way, he became NASCAR’s seven-time most popular driver, winning over fans not just with speed but with humility and heart.

That’s what made Sunday night at EchoPark Speedway so much more than a race. When Elliot extended his gratitude to Mr. H, it wasn’t just a post-race tribute. It was a decade of history compressed into five words. A message for the man who never gave up on him, even when it would’ve been easier to. However, Chase Elliott did steal the win from Brad Keselowski, and as the #9 goes on to celebrate, Brad expresses his heartbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hendrick Duo snatched the win from Keselowski in a final lap ambush

Brad Keselowski was a formidable force at Atlanta. After starting upfront, he dominated much of the race, leading 46 laps, including the critical stretch from laps 255 to 259, demonstrating clean speed and consistency. It looked like Brad had the perfect setup, especially on the long green flag run late in the race. He even led into the final restart with 33 laps remaining.

As the laps wound down, the pack tightened, and teamwork began to trump solo driving. On the closing circuits, Brad found himself sandwiched by Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman. They came together like a pincer, and when Elliott dove low for the final lap bid, Bowman’s push sealed the deal. Keselowski gave it everything he had, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the double-teaming attack.

Brad went on to explain post-race, saying, “(Elliott) got a great push from (Bowman). If those guys would race, I could hold them off, but when they double-teamed me like that, it was the same thing when we had a couple of teammates, we were able to hold them off. We lost that at the end, and they were able to double-team me. Good effort, led a lot of laps, in position. I don’t think there was anything I could do differently. Just put ourselves in position.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite falling short, Keselowski himself took the loss with Grace, acknowledging that the No. 9 lock pushed the dynamic. He said, “Every loss hurts. I don’t dwell on it. We’ll go onto next week and try to win.” It was a reminder that in NASCAR, sometimes speed isn’t enough; strategy, timing, and a bit of drafting luck can make all the difference. What did you think of the Quaker State 400? Let us know in the comments!