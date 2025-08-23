Chase Elliott Unveils “Simple” Playoff Advantage HMS Holds Over Entire NASCAR Field

“The strength of our company is what unites us.” Cliff Daniels, Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet crew chief, said this last week in response to a certain team spectacle. Contrary to secretly preparing for a title run, the teams in Hendrick Motorsports had an open line of communication. Before the Richmond race, Chase Elliott and William Byron’s teams worked together to push each other to the regular season championship. So, when Elliott lost the crown to Byron, the sting of defeat was probably a little less than expected.

The fabric of Rick Hendrick’s team weaves unity and the drivers’ personal talents into it. These are Kyle Larson’s dominance, Chase Elliott’s consistency, William Byron’s timeliness, and Alex Bowman’s potential. Hence, although all four occupy different places in the 2025 playoff field, there is nothing to worry about.

Chase Elliott reveals heartwarming HMS fact

There have been many past instances when fans deemed an HMS driver to be in the hot seat. In late 2024, Alex Bowman’s single Chicago Street Race victory provided no consolation, as clouds of apprehension enshrouded his future. Yet the entire HMS fold collectively issued statements to counter such a thought. Similarly, Chase Elliott also faced doubts, given a 44-race winless stretch in which only his consistency stood out. He snapped that streak with the help of teamwork again. Bowman gave Elliott the race-winning push to help the No. 9 Chevy overcome Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher’s fierce charges. Although Bowman finished 3rd, he received huge appreciation from Jeff Andrews, Hendrick Motorsports president.

William Byron currently leads the point standings, and Alex Bowman holds the last and 16th playoff spot with a 60-point cushion. Despite this gap, Chase Elliott shed light on how both of them are secure in HMS. He told Matt Weaver recently, “You know, it’s simple. Any of the four of us wins, and it’s all good. It’s probably more simple than it’s been in many other years, having different guys in different spots. I think that’s an advantage for us as a company, to make sure these guys can hopefully have a good night to run.”

Nevertheless, the postseason is a matter of concern for the 2020 Cup Series champion. Chase Elliott lacks wins in all three races of the first round – Darlington, Gateway, and Bristol. He said how every point will count: “You kind of sit back and look at it, and get an opportunity to finish 2nd, win, stage win, anything. It could potentially be the difference between me making it through a round. So yeah, it certainly matters.”

However, the top priority for Chase Elliott is still shutting out the playoff noise and simply focusing on the wheel. He continued, “It’s certainly not gonna make me run my race any different. I would if we had zero points or 150 points. I’m gonna run my race the best way I think it needs to be run and give ourselves a chance to win. I think all those things come together, and they go together. So yeah, I’m not gonna complicate that.”

While Chase Elliott navigates the playoffs with the help of his team, he is also pumped about it.

Keeping up a high-performance streak

Ever since the 2024 Cup Series season concluded, a big protest of NASCAR’s playoff format broke out. Joey Logano, who had won the Nashville race after a quintuple overtime drama, seemed to appear out of nowhere and clinch the title. He dodged potential elimination due to Alex Bowman’s penalty, and his team won only where it was most needed – all during the playoffs. Despite the loud protests, Chase Elliott took a different perspective recently. He highlighted how it is always easy to get excited about racing ahead of a new season. But three-quarters into a season, drivers lose enthusiasm – and that is where the true test comes. That is why Elliott said the postseason is the epitome of what NASCAR should be.

Chase Elliott expressed his thoughts on Sirius XM NASCAR: “For me, those last 10 are, they feel like the sport should feel to me. Like I get that…this is what sports and the fall and the Playoffs should feel like. And it just makes it really easy to get up and get excited and get fired up and do your homework and everything else, just because you know what’s on the line, something’s on the line every week, and you’re getting down to it.” He added, “It’s either go big and make it happen or don’t. And it’s totally in your hands, whether or not that happens. And I love that.”

Clearly, Chase Elliott is looking well-equipped to face the playoff music. With only Daytona left to end the regular season, we cannot wait to see how he and his teammates perform!