Chase Elliott Vows to Defend His Legacy as He Sets Sights on 55-YO Record at Bowman Gray Clash

The Bowman Gray Stadium has a long history with NASCAR, hosting Cup races from 1958 to 1971. The races stopped after that, and it was only in 2025 when the Cup Series drivers returned to the track. Chase Elliott’s victory made him the only Cup Series driver from this millennium to have won the Cook Out Clash on the track. Heading into the event this year as well, he comes prepared and is determined to defend his record.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Chase Elliott is keeping his vision locked on Victory Lane

“I’m looking forward to going back. I thought it was a great event last year,” Elliott said. “A lot of energy and excitement around it. I think the crowd, the vibes were great. Obviously, it went really well for us. But even outside of that, I thought it was really good. So yeah, I’m ready to get going.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his readiness, this is a fragile record to keep. Understandably, if any other driver manages to win here, it would be broken, and there are quite a few challenges that could limit Elliott from winning.

Racing at a short track like the Bowman Gray poses a great challenge to the drivers. The traffic is constant, restarts are chaotic, and overtaking becomes extremely difficult. Though one might argue that Chase Elliott’s racing style is not aggressive enough to win at a track like Bowman Gray, he managed to do it last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

He is relatively patient behind the wheel, which is quite contrary to how drivers usually are at short tracks. But this helps him to outlast others’ mistakes and make gains. Still, a driver would have the best chance starting the race from the front.

The weather could also play a big role in all the drivers’ overall performances. With a snowstorm around the area, the temperatures are expected to be extremely cold, dropping to almost 12 degrees on Sunday. This means there will be a lack of grip because of the colder tires, and an overall lack of performance.

While many drivers could steer through this with a better qualifying position, that will be even more difficult with the heat races scrapped. There will be one practice and qualifying session on Sunday, which will be followed by the LCQ later in the evening. These are the only chances that Chase Elliott will have to have a strong starting spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering he might start in the middle of the pack, getting caught in the chaotic race would not be a surprise, thanks to the cold temperatures.

This is why his record seems so fragile. The odds of him winning seem thin, but if he manages to do that, Elliott will extend that record further.

ADVERTISEMENT

Major disruption in the weekend schedule following intense weather conditions

The weather conditions around the regions surrounding Bowman Gray Stadium have been terrible owing to a winter storm. With heavy snowfall predicted for 31st January, the authorities decided to scrap the Saturday events. This also included the heat races for the Clash, which many claimed were the best part of the entire weekend.

Moreover, there is a major revamp in the entire schedule on Sunday, with the gates opening at 1 p.m. ET and the practice and qualifying sessions for the Clash starting an hour after that at 2 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will then be followed by the Last Chance Qualifier at 6 p.m., and the Cook Out Clash will go green at 8 p.m. Although the events have been reduced for the main weekend, the organizers are also offering refunds for those who don’t attend owing to the major shift in schedule.

The weather on Sunday is also expected to be cold; however, the chances of snowfall are reduced. With the cold temperatures around the track, will Chase Elliott get the jump he needs to defend his unique record?