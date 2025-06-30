Chase Elliott’s Crew Chief Heaps Praise on His Philanthropic Efforts After His Special Win in Atlanta

“When they got (to Victory Lane), Chase waved him (crew chief Alan Gustafson) over, (Chase) got him around the car, came over and gave him a hug,” said Hendrick Motorsports’ Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon in a post-race interview. Chase Elliott’s emotional win at Atlanta wasn’t just another checkered flag; it was a heartfelt homecoming and a moment of shared pride between driver and crew chief. That final lap triumph pulled off in a dramatic style carried far more weight than ending a winless streak.

Alan Gustafson, who has stood by Elliott through every high and low, didn’t just call a winning race; he praised Chase Elliott for the person he is and what he races for. Elliott’s win was bigger than racing. It was a victory for purpose and compassion in the community he continues to serve with his Design to Drive program.

Elliott’s win honors more than just speed

Through the Design to Drive program, Chase Elliott teamed up with the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to do something truly special. This year’s car design was drawn with 11-year-old Rhealynn Mills’ artwork. Rhealynn was injured in a softball game, and upon seeking a second opinion on the injury, she was diagnosed with Metastatic Osteosarcoma in October 2022. After the amputation of her right leg, 19 surgeries, and being fitted with a prosthetic leg, Rhealynn hopes to return to softball soon. Her design, filled with symbols of hope like gold cancer ribbons, a stethoscope, heart monitors, and a future nurse motif, caught more than just attention; it captured hearts.

Crew chief Alan Gustafson couldn’t have cared less about the drought. What moved him most was the mission behind it all. In a recent interview, he went on to say, ” To me, yes, it’s big for quite a few reasons. Not really the winless streak—that doesn’t factor in. It’s really cool for me to represent the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta and the thing Chase has going on there. Supporting those kids and that foundation and being able to generate some positive financial means and just inspiration and positive energy—that’s big.”

Elements from the design to drive the car, Elliott’s Atlanta racing suit, gloves, shoes, and helmet are being auctioned. All proceeds benefit the AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Every stitch, every design line, will now carry forward the hope and energy of the hospital’s young artists when they are claimed by their own.

Alan, who was really happy for Chase, went on to say, ” To see the little girl who designed that car here with her family and enjoying all this… At the end of the day, we go around in circles, and I know it’s entertainment and it’s a big deal, but when you see things like that, you know there are real problems in the world. And to do what we do — if we can do it in a way that helps support and do some positive things—that’s really gratifying for me. I think it’s really gratifying for the team.”

That sense of purpose wasn’t just felt off the track; it played out in the final laps as well. In the closing moments of the race, it was Alex Bowman who gave Chase Elliott the push he needed to surge ahead. A quiet but crucial assist, it was emblematic of the selflessness that defines the current culture at Hendrick Motorsports. And that favor didn’t go unnoticed. While Elliott basked in victory, Lane, Alex Bowman, was still out of the playoffs.

Hendrick Motorsports is set to assist Alex Bowman in playoffs

Hendrick Motorsports general manager Jeff Andrews had a bigger picture of what it all meant, not just for Elliott, but for Bowman and the entire four-car team. Andrews said after Alex Bowman’s strong P3 finish at Atlanta, “Obviously, you know, that’s our focus—as you said—to get all four of our cars locked into the playoffs. And it’s no secret that those guys had a couple weeks of some bad luck and things that didn’t go their way, and they slid down the standings. So it’s nice to see them getting their momentum back and getting their feet under them.”

Alex Bowman’s 2025 season has taken a nosedive after a promising start. Despite grabbing the pole at Homestead and nearly winning, a series of crashes, spins, and mechanical failures have plagued him, finishing 27th in seven of his last nine starts. Rex at Michigan, Darlington, Nashville, and an engine failure at Bristol have driven his average finish deep into the 20s, marking his worst-ever stretch with Hendrick Motorsports. With just one top 10 in the span, Bowman has now slipped from 3rd to 13th, now hovering just 13 points above the playoff cut line.

However, Jeff Andrews stood his ground, still believing in the team, saying, “But I can promise you—they have and will continue to have the full force of Hendrick Motorsports’ resources to make their car, and all our cars, as good as they can be. And on top of that, they’ve got three great teammates—four great drivers in total.”

Wild Chase Elliott stole the show in Atlanta; his Hendrick teammates have been stacking wins too, Kyle Larson with three and William Byron opening the season with a historic second straight Daytona 500 victory. The team’s strong form highlights a unified push towards the playoffs. However, Alex Bowman is yet to make it.

Additionally, Jeff says, ” I said this earlier today to somebody: personally, I’ve never seen the culture better than it is right now at Hendrick Motorsports. The camaraderie between Alan and all of our crew chiefs, and the way those guys are working together — we couldn’t be more proud of that.”

With just 17 races in, Hendrick Motorsports is adamant about getting Alex into the playoffs. Do you think next week’s Chicago Street Course will finally be Bowman’s breakthrough? Let us know in the comment section!