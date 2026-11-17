Hendrick Motorsports spent Monday tearing up half of its Cup Series crew chief lineup. Rudy Fugle and William Byron, a pairing that piled up 16 wins and back-to-back Daytona 500 victories, are splitting after six seasons, and Alex Bowman’s winless No. 48 will have a fresh voice on the radio as well. Yet two pairings are staying exactly as they were, and the fans watching one of them are not letting the subject go.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“That’s not something he and I worry about. You know, we don’t worry about social media, so we have a lot of trust in one another and the job that we do. I think he’s a great dude; he’s a great crew chief, and I don’t really care what anyone else says about that,” Chase Elliott said while defending Gustafson, according to a video posted by a fan on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elliott’s reasoning was simple: outsiders are not in the room for the weekly conversations, preparation, and decisions that shape the No. 9 Chevrolet.

Gustafson has been atop his pit box since Elliott’s full-time Cup debut in 2016, and Elliott argued that a bond built over that span is not something social-media criticism can shake.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan questioned where the problem actually sits:

“Yes, we as fans have no clue what it takes to make a team run. My concern is that @chaseelliott has not shown the speed in the past 3 years! Is it the cars, the crew chief or the driver? Although their relationship is strong. Questions have to be answered.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another supporter voiced similar frustration:

“I love Chase Elliott, but the performance hasn’t been there the last three years and this year very disappointing with the new system. I don’t think he can win without a change. Something is wrong whether there’s him or the crew chief not sure I can watch much more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some directed their anger squarely at Gustafson:

“I like Chase but He is just too nice, always afraid to call someone out!!!! If someone is struggling with the car then crew chief is supposed to make adjustments for him not getting done.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A fourth fan pointed to a pattern that predates this season:

“The last 4 seasons have been the same. No poles. 1-2 wins. Back half of the top 10 in points. Lack of raw speed. A driver of his caliber doesn’t just fall off overnight. Not saying it’s all on Alan, but I am saying things are stale and aren’t going to improve any time soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The split in opinion is familiar: some fans want a new voice on the pit box, others blame the equipment or the driver himself. The numbers from 2026 give both camps plenty to work with.

Chase Elliott has defended Gustafson before as Hendrick makes changes

Elliott’s comments date back to August 2023, when the No. 9 ran out of fuel at a critical moment at Watkins Glen and parts of social media blamed Gustafson’s call. Speaking at Daytona days later, Elliott insisted he worked with his crew chief every week and nobody else did. Gustafson’s own explanation was that the team could not win by doing what everyone else did.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing of the resurfaced remarks makes sense. Hendrick’s Nov. 16 announcement moves Fugle to Bowman’s No. 48, with Adam Wall, promoted from the No. 17 O’Reilly Series team he ran with Corey Day, taking over Byron’s No. 24 in his first full-time Cup job.

Blake Harris, Bowman’s previous crew chief, is leaving for Trackhouse Racing to work with Shane van Gisbergen. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson and Cliff Daniels, the 2026 champions, stay put, as do Elliott and Gustafson.

Elliott’s own 2026 gives critics ammunition. He won at Martinsville in the seventh race, the earliest victory of his career, and added a second at Texas, then faded to 12th in the final standings with a career-low 13 top-10 finishes. Gustafson’s gutsy short-pit call at Martinsville was a reminder of what the pair can still produce.

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership has lasted 11 seasons, the longest in the Cup garage, and produced the 2020 championship. With Hendrick rebuilding around them, Elliott and Gustafson now carry the burden of proof: 2027 will show whether staying together was loyalty or the right call. Fans will be watching closely from the first green flag.