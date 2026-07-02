Chase Elliott’s Ex Girlfriend Spotted On Vacation With 19-Year-Old JGR Driver

Chase Elliott‘s supposed ex-girlfriend, Kaylie Green, recently posted on her Instagram account about her time on the West Coast. In the carousel of her posts, she also added a picture of herself with William Sawalich. Sawalich is a 19-year-old NASCAR driver who races for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series behind the wheel of the no. 18 car.

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Sawalich also commented on her post, but there is no official confirmation about any romantic relationship between the duo.

Notably, Green is a University of South Carolina and University of North Carolina alumna, where she studied public relations and journalism and, later on, communication, while also learning about sports management. She hails from Charlotte, North Carolina. Her mother Diane used to be a public relations member for NASCAR in the past. Her father, David Green, is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver, and her brother, Austin Green, currently participates in the O’Reilly Series.

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Meanwhile, her uncles Jeff and Mark Green were also NASCAR drivers. Jeff Green is the 2000 NASCAR O’Reilly Series champion with PPC Racing. He also set a series record by winning the championship with 616 points. The record was broken six years later by Kevin Harvick.

Currently, she is working as an Experiential Marketing Content Specialist for Jackson full-time, according to her LinkedIn profile. Green has been working in her current role since 2024. Prior to this, she was a Digital Marketing Manager for ME3 Digital. While Green has yet to set foot into the world of NASCAR professionally, she is an avid viewer of the sport. Her Instagram page has multiple posts of her visiting NASCAR events for enjoying the various races.

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Green and Elliott were heavily linked for years. Reports show they started dating in 2017. They always kept their relationship quiet and never made it fully public. Around 2020 or 2021, allegedly, the couple broke up without ever releasing an official statement.

Elliott and Green broke up somewhere around the year 2020 or 2021. The couple never made it official and used to keep their relationship under wraps. They never announced their breakup officially.

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Is Chase Elliott still dating Ashley Anderson?

After his alleged relationship with Green ended, Elliott, according to reports, started dating Ashley Anderson. The media and fans took major notice when Anderson attended the NASCAR Awards Banquet in Charlotte with Elliott in November 2024.

Just like in his past, Elliott keeps his relationship with Anderson very private. Very little is known about Anderson’s personal life or career, though some sports media reports suggest she earns money through media sponsorships. She stays completely out of the spotlight and keeps her social media presence private. As of 2026, Elliott and Anderson have not publicly confirmed their exact relationship status or future plans.