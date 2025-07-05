Chase Elliott’s Heartfelt 7-Word Confession on Tough HMS Journey

For Chase Elliott, his tenure with Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) has been about so much more than checkered flags and contending for championships. Elliott has emerged as one of the key figures in NASCAR over the last 10 years for not only his driving ability but also for his loyalty and the close relationships he has with his team. The son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, Chase has lived with the burden of expectations while trying to establish himself in the sport, experiencing both the highs of victory and the lows of defeat.

Elliott’s career at HMS has seen him blossom from a promising rookie in 2016 into a Cup Series champion by 2020. However, he has gone through some rough spells, and after breaking a 44-race winless streak at Atlanta last week, Chase opened up on his career so far at Hendrick Motorsports and what it means to still have the #9 seat.

Chase Elliott gets candid on his NASCAR journey

Chase Elliott gave a riveting insight into the emotional, bittersweet duality of his time with HMS. When he joined the team full-time in 2016, he was coming off a recent Xfinity Series Championship with JR Motorsports in 2014, where he posted 3 wins and just 7 finishes outside the top 10. This incredible consistency led to him being one of the most hyped prospects in the Cup Series. To add to that, his father Bill is also a former Cup Champion, and Chase was also replacing 4x Champion Jeff Gordon in the iconic #24, so he had his expectations clear. However, the grind, the pressure, and the emotional toll can wear on even the most resilient competitors.

Reflecting on his journey with the Rick Hendrick-led organization, Chase Elliott told SiriusXM NASCAR, “You know, it’s not every day that you encounter people like that who just have your back, no matter what. And I just think that those things should be celebrated and emphasized and held onto as long as everybody’s willing to do it. And you’re grateful for all the relationships on the 9 team I’ve made throughout the years. A lot of us have been together for ten seasons.”

Since his first day on the #24 team, Elliott has had Alan Gustaffson atop his pit box. From emotional victories to heartbreaking losses, the pair has been through it all. Their Daytona 500 debut started with a bang, as Elliott won the pole and became the youngest-ever pole-sitter in the history of the Great American Race. Then after switching to the #9, from 2018 to 2022, Elliott won 2+ races every season, winning 5 a piece in his championship run in 2020 and his last championship 4 appearance in 2022. However, the last three years have been a struggle, and Elliott alluded to that in his interview.

“I think that’s an important thing to remember. You’d be hard-pressed to find a group of people who know you better than the folks who’ve been loyal to you and had your back for this entire time. So, certainly grateful for that,” he said before adding, “I haven’t enjoyed every day of the journey, but it’s been a lot of fun on some days. And on days you don’t enjoy, you have to find a way to remind yourself it’s part of the process, something you’re going through for a reason.”

It’s no surprise that Elliott hasn’t enjoyed every day. In 2023, his journey took a hard turn as he missed multiple races because of a leg injury suffered during a snowboarding accident, and his return was met with intense scrutiny and pressure to deliver results; despite that, he had the support of his team. From 2023 to 2025, Elliott has managed just two wins: Texas in 2024 and Atlanta last week.

However, far from the weakness some may see, it is a testament to Elliott’s integrity and self-awareness. His confession humanized the trek to success, making it something any fan or fellow competitor could identify with. It’s also a reminder that success in racing can be measured by more than victories, but whether competitors can withstand adversity and grow from it.

The Atlanta win meant everything

Elliott’s remarks are a reflection of the environment fostered by team owner Rick Hendrick, who is renowned for standing by his drivers through both triumph and hardship. After snapping his winless streak at Atlanta in 2025, Elliott was quick to praise Hendrick, saying, “I’m just really grateful for Mr. Hendrick and everything he’s done for me. He’s always believed in me, even when things weren’t going our way.”

This sentiment echoes the experiences of other HMS drivers as well. Kyle Larson, for example, has often credited the team’s culture for helping him rebuild his career after his suspension in 2020, while Alex Bowman has spoken about the “family atmosphere” that makes HMS unique. But for Chase Elliott, the Atlanta win meant more than one could imagine.

That Atlanta win was one of the rare moments when the world saw Chase Elliott get emotional. It was the pent-up pressure to succeed while his teammates won multiple races right in front of his eyes every week. The feeling of relief in breaking the growing winless streak that must have frustrated him, as he has been a beacon of consistency this season, with all finishes inside the top 20. And lastly, the pride of winning at his hometown track in Georgia.

So, while Chase Elliott has had a rough journey over the last few years, he has fought through it all with impeccable consistency and a drive to win that is close to none. What do you think of Chase Elliott’s career so far? Let us know in the comments!