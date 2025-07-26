Chase Elliott’s New Avatar Wins Over Fans as They Rally Behind His Demands From NASCAR

“But he’s just there. He’s vanilla.” This is what Kyle Petty said of Chase Elliott’s steady climb atop the regular season standings. Elliott has always been known for his quiet intensity behind the wheel, proving himself one of NASCAR’s most consistent and skillful drivers. Yet, for years, fans and observers alike sensed something that Elliott was not one to put himself out there and speak for what he wanted to see changed in the sport. Recently, this persona has undergone a noticeable shift that has not only caught the public’s eye but also sparked a fervent discussion within the NASCAR community.

The transformation is more than just a change in demeanor; it hints at a growing willingness to speak out, challenge the status quo, and advocate for fundamental aspects of the sport. This evolution has resonated strongly with fans who have long yearned for a voice like Elliott’s, blending genuine passion with thoughtful critique. What’s behind this new avatar, and how are fans responding to Elliott stepping into this more outspoken role? Well, a recent conversation with The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck changed everything for fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chase Elliott’s growing voice

Chase Elliott, long viewed as a steady driver focused on performance, is now taking on a dual role as a competitor and advocate for changes in NASCAR’s playoff and points systems. This shift comes as NASCAR faces criticism over its playoff format, which is designed to heighten championship drama but often penalizes consistent performance.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Just last year, we saw Kyle Larson dominate, winning 6 races but still failing to even clinch a Championship 4 berth because of the ‘win and you’re in’ rule for NASCAR’s playoff format. Meanwhile, Joey Logano, who had just one regular-season win and an average finish of 17.1, stormed through the playoffs, winning 3 out of the last 10 races en route to his third championship.

Now, current points leader Chase Elliott has raised concerns about the necessity of the playoffs, noting that points battles have become so tight that decisive champions rarely emerge before the final races. Jeff Gluck posted on X, writing that Elliott said, “We’ve had a really good and competitive battle to the regular season (championship) over correct me if I’m wrong the last two or three years. It’s really been pretty tight all the way down to Daytona. If you just take that as your sample set over the first 26 weeks, it looks pretty solid to me. The system would be just fine if you just had a full season.”

Last year’s regular season championship was a fight to the end between Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick, where Reddick edged out Larson by just one point after 26 races, despite Larson missing an entire race while attempting ‘The Double’ during Memorial Day weekend. If the season-long points format is producing this close of a championship, then what’s the need for a playoff system? Well, Matt Kenseth is one reason this format exists today.

In 2003, Matt Kenseth won just one race all year, but consistent finishes saw him run away with the championship one race before the season even ended! This led to the sport moving away from this format and introducing the ‘Chase’ format in 2004, which was a version of the playoffs but without the ‘win and you’re in’ rule. However, Elliott doesn’t mind seeing people run away with it; he feels it should be celebrated. Elliott added, “And if somebody runs away with it, so what? Let’s celebrate the fact that somebody ran away with it, that somebody was just that good. Motorsports does not have to be like everybody else to be successful. And I’ll stand by that till I get done.”

Chase Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, has been the most consistent driver this season, much like Matt Kenseth in 2003, as he boasts just one win. But his 12 top 10s, no finish outside the top 20, and an average finish of 10th put him ahead of teammate William Byron by 16 points for the regular season championship.

Elliott’s demands reflect broader trends in NASCAR, where the balance between entertainment and competition is shifting. His growing voice echoes the dissatisfaction among drivers and fans who seek a system that better emphasizes racing merit. Being the sport’s Most Popular Driver for 7 years running, his words definitely hold some weight, and fans are all for Chase Elliott right now.

Fans react, rallying behind Elliott’s stand

On Reddit, fans of Chase Elliott have been quick to notice and embrace his new assertive persona, viewing it as a long-overdue evolution in the sport’s landscape. Across social media platforms and NASCAR fan forums, Elliott’s candid approach has sparked spirited support and reflection.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One fan summarized the sentiment: “The reality is that the field is so close now we’ll very rarely have a driver clinch before the last race. The playoffs are so unnecessary.” This reflects a widespread feeling that the high-stakes elimination format often overshadows the value of season-long consistency. Another fan commented, “Pretty based take here from Elliott, but the people who run this sport are incapable of admitting they’re wrong, so we will continue to have playoffs,” expressing frustration at the sport yet also admiration for Elliott’s courage in voicing dissent. The frustration stems from repeated push-back from NASCAR‘s sanctioning body, as they’ve doubled down on the playoff format despite multiple instances of it not rewarding the best driver.

Supporters of traditional point battles cite last year’s championship, decided by just one point, as proof that thrilling racing doesn’t need radical playoff formats. “Last year, the points battle came down to one point. Don’t tell me modern NASCAR wouldn’t have great battles,” one fan argued, underlying the strong belief that a season-long points system could still produce compelling drama. Others have highlighted potential solutions, such as incentivizing wins and stage points more heavily to encourage aggressive racing throughout the schedule, as one fan pointed out, “They could remedy this by making a full-season points system that heavily incentivizes winning races and stages.”

One comment echoed the views of several drivers and analysts, noting that Elliott, as NASCAR’s most popular driver, has a unique influence to advocate for fan-supported changes. Supporters see Elliott’s new avatar not just as competitive but as a necessary advocate for the sport’s future. One fan stated, “This is what Chase Elliott should be using his position as most popular driver to advocate for; he has my support.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chase Elliott’s willingness to speak out, combined with his talent and charm, is shifting the NASCAR community’s perception of him from merely a driver to a credible leader advocating for reforms. His views on the playoff system and points structure resonate with fans looking for a voice that blends competitive insight and passion. Do you think Chase Elliott’s words will have an impact on the future of NASCAR’s championship format? Let us know in the comments below!