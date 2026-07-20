Chase Elliott’s Shot at Million Dollars Jeopardized by HMS Teammate

Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott needed to finish ahead of Todd Gilliland to punch his ticket to the winner-take-all finale of NASCAR’s first-ever $1 million In-Season Challenge, which reached its semi-final stage at North Wilkesboro Speedway. However, what appeared to be a manageable afternoon soon turned into a nightmare for Elliott. A caution triggered during green-flag pit stops completely flipped the Window World 450 on its head, leaving Elliott trapped a lap down and watching his million-dollar opportunity slip out of his grasp.

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Chase Elliott is facing an uphill battle thanks to Alex Bowman

“I’m just laughing. The two that wrecked are better off than we are,” Elliott reacted over the radio, after the ill-timed caution changed the course of his race and hopes of advancing in the challenge.

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This happened on lap 104 of the race. Alex Bowman, driving the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, made contact with Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota, bringing out the caution. It damaged Bowman’s right front and also ended Reddick’s run. The biggest loser, however, was Elliott.

At the time of the caution, only 12 cars remained on the lead lap. Most of the field had already completed their green-flag stops and were at least two laps down, allowing them to take the wave-around and regain track position. Todd Gilliland had not yet pitted, while Elliott found himself trapped one lap down with no easy way to recover.

All Elliott thought he had to do was finish ahead of Gilliland in their head-to-head matchup to secure a place in the $1 million final. Instead, Gilliland got a significant advantage at exactly the wrong moment.

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Fans were quick to point fingers at Bowman after realizing the consequences. One wrote on X, “Bowman probably cost Elliott a shot at one million dollars.” Another comment was even harsher, and said, “Alex Bowman is an idiot. I stood up for him long enough. No more! I can’t wait for Rick Hendrick to kick him out of that car.”

While Bowman certainly had no intention of impacting his teammate’s tournament hopes, the timing of the incident could hardly have been worse from Elliott’s perspective.

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The crash also dealt a major blow to Tyler Reddick’s regular-season championship bid after a magical start to the season. The 23XI Racing driver once again lost valuable points after his race unraveled, giving Ryan Blaney a chance to close the gap while Denny Hamlin also gained ground in the standings. With every stage point counting ahead of the playoffs, the incident could prove costly well beyond North Wilkesboro.

For Chase Elliott, however, the immediate focus remains the In-Season Challenge. With the tournament decided purely on head-to-head finishing position, the Hendrick Motorsports driver now faces the difficult task of climbing back through the field to beat Gilliland. A million-dollar payday is still within reach. But after one poorly timed caution, the odds have become far steeper.