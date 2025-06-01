Chevrolet Driver Unsure of Mexico City With Track Feature Jeopardizing NASCAR’s Debut

On June 16th, NASCAR will tread beyond familiar ground. The first international Cup Series points-paying race since 1958 will be flagged off in Mexico. And the preparations are under full swing for it; from sending a group of Cup Series stars to Mexico City to holding conferences with Mexican journalists and local race organizers, the sanctioning body is hands down. But there is one thing it cannot prepare for, and that is bothering Michael McDowell.

The Spire Motorsports driver is fresh off a 7th-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway in his No. 71 Chevrolet. Hence, Michael McDowell is closely examining his chances in the upcoming races. Charlotte stands at 620 feet above sea level, so the almost 6,680 feet jump in elevation at Mexico City is leaving McDowell worried.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael McDowell is not ready to get high

Formula One holds the Mexico City Grand Prix every year. But with the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack towering at 7,300 feet above sea level, things can be tough. The change in altitude brings more obstacles than just thinner air. It also impacts engine power, cooling, and downforce, to name a few. Now, NASCAR is getting ready to face what F1 does annually.

With the June 16th event poised to be run for 100 laps (or more in case of cautions and restarts), or a distance of 242.9 miles, drivers are in for a tiring feat. Racing for so long at such an altitude would lower oxygen saturation. This can lead to quicker fatigue, shortness of breath, and even headaches. Hence, Michael McDowell is prepared for the challenges in Mexico, and while it won’t be the first time for him, he remains skeptical of the conditions.

When Michael McDowell used to race sports cars in the GRAND-AM Rolex Sports Car Series, he tasted the Mexico City track. He even scored his first sports car win in 2005 in Mexico City for Finlay Motorsports. However, the 2021 Daytona 500 winner does not want a repetition of that experience. In a recent interview with Frontstretch, he clarified just how much the high altitude can impact racing. “A lot”, he said. McDowell continued, “You really think it wouldn’t be. But it is – the air, the air quality, the height that you’re at; yeah, it’s definitely a tough day to get acclimated, and it’s a tough weekend.”

While the physical challenges will certainly test drivers, the race itself signals something bigger. The Mexico City weekend is a part of NASCAR’s quest to make the sport a global competitor and challenge a market that F1 currently dominates. With Mexico native driver Daniel Suarez highlighting the promotional aspect of things, the sport hopes to see an influx of fans out to support their local hero. However, this wouldn’t be the first time Mexico City has been in the presence of Cup Series superstars.

In 2008, a NASCAR Nationwide Series race took place at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Among the many Cup regulars were Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, and others. Keselowski had clinched a top-ten finish, but painfully remembered the grueling race recently: “You’re just exhausted when it’s done from that altitude.” According to a report, the highest track NASCAR has raced at was Pikes Peak at 5360 feet. But most Cup Series tracks are well below 2000 feet. Hence, a slew of rigorous workouts is in order for drivers, like simulated heat training, cycling, and hypoxic (low-oxygen) exercises. And that is concerning Michael McDowell.

Clearly, a race weekend more hectic than usual is coming up soon. However, NASCAR is dropping another banger for its drivers for the Mexico weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another controversial round is on the table

Remember the 2025 Daytona 500 race? Loud calls of criticism pervaded the NASCAR community, as people bashed a new rule. That was the Open Exemption Provisional, which allowed an international provisional to enroll for the crown jewel race. Hélio Castroneves and Trackhouse Racing utilized the OEP when its No. 91 Chevrolet failed to qualify otherwise, occupying a unique 41st entry.

At the same time, veterans like Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson could not qualify, sparking severe controversy. Similarly, NASCAR has expanded the typical 38-car limit to a 40-car maximum for The Chilango 150, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Mexico City. It may include up to two provisional spots based on qualifying results.

According to a NASCAR article, executives of the sport clarified the new OEP addition. “Mike Forde, NASCAR’s managing director of racing communications, said the sanctioning body currently expects 39 teams to trek to Mexico City and compete in the series’ first race there since 2008. With the increased effort required to cross the border without issue, NASCAR Xfinity Series managing director Eric Peterson sought an exemption to allow teams willing to make the effort to start the event, even if they would otherwise have failed to qualify, resulting in the addition of this provision.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hence, NASCAR’s visit to Mexico City may be a tough pill to swallow for many drivers. Nevertheless, the excitement is no less for the international fiesta, and we cannot wait to see what unfolds at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez track!