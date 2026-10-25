Chevrolet Instructs Its Cup Series Fleet to Protect Kyle Larson at Dega With Blunt ‘Stage’ Directive

Talladega is where NASCAR’s championship battle can turn on a single push, a mistimed block, or a driver getting stranded without help in the draft. As the Cup Series heads to the 2.66-mile superspeedway, Kyle Larson sits atop the standings, but his five-point lead leaves little room for error with just three races to go in the season. With Toyota and Ford contenders fighting for every stage point, fresh garage chatter suggests Larson could have a powerful advantage on Sunday, thanks to a plan that mobilizes Chevrolet’s wider fleet.

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Danielle Trotta shared some revealing garage chatter on X ahead of Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, suggesting Chevrolet teams have been instructed to help Larson maximize his stage points.

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“Talladega chatter from garage area: Hearing Chevy has instructed teams to help Larson. Don’t let him get hung out at end of stages to max potential for stage points,” Trotta posted on X. “Talking to Toyota CC that may hurt their cars bc so many Chevys up front helps Kyle but also can take stage points away from Toyota drivers. It’s one thing to have a plan it’s another to execute. I expect all Chevy teams to be on Larson’s strategy to maximize the 5’s day.”

The claim has not been independently confirmed as an official Chevrolet directive. However, the reported strategy highlights a potentially decisive advantage for Larson: he is the only Chevrolet driver among the seven leading championship contenders, while Toyota has four drivers and Ford has two.

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Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet could benefit from support across the manufacturer’s wider fleet. His Hendrick teammates Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman could all become valuable drafting partners, alongside other Chevrolet drivers such as Ross Chastain, Daniel Suárez, Austin Dillon and Carson Hocevar.

The goal would not necessarily be to hand Larson positions. At Talladega, drafting partners can help a driver maintain momentum, move through traffic, and avoid being left alone when the field approaches a stage finish. If several Chevrolets occupy the front of the pack, they could also make it harder for rival manufacturers to collect valuable stage points.

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That possibility has caught the attention of Toyota’s camp. Adam Stevens, Christopher Bell’s crew chief, acknowledged the imbalance heading into the race.

“That’s a real thing,” Stevens said, noting that Chevrolet has the resources to support its championship contender.

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He added that Toyota would be at a disadvantage if the race came down to collective decisions among manufacturer allies. Still, a plan in the garage does not guarantee cooperation on track. Drivers have their own race ambitions, and the final laps of a stage can quickly turn manufacturer alliances into individual battles for position.

The stakes are particularly high under NASCAR’s 2026 Chase format, where every point carries through to the season finale. Larson leads the standings, but his advantage over Bell has shrunk to just five points. Chase Briscoe is 24 points back, Denny Hamlin trails by 31, and Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick remain within 56 points.

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Stage points are awarded to the top 10 finishers in each stage, with 10 points going to the winner. That means a driver can build a substantial championship cushion before the race even reaches its final laps.

Larson has already demonstrated how powerful that scoring can be. At Kansas Speedway in September, he swept both stages, won the race, and earned a fastest-lap bonus to score 76 points, the maximum available in a standard race. The performance turned his one-point championship lead into a 26-point advantage.

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But Phoenix delivered the opposite result. Larson scored zero stage points before a flat right-front tire sent him into the wall, leaving him 34th with only three points. Joey Logano collected 20 stage points, while Bell earned 16. Larson’s 49-point lead over Hamlin entering Phoenix ultimately became a five-point margin over Bell.

Larson has acknowledged that Chevrolet drivers have given him breaks during the playoffs, while stressing that he is not asking anyone to move aside for him.

“It’s always easy to have a plan, but it’s always difficult to replicate your plan on the race track,” he said ahead of Talladega.

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That is the central question heading into Sunday’s race. If Chevrolet’s drivers can keep Larson near the front at stage finishes, they could help him rebuild the cushion he lost at Phoenix while limiting the points available to Toyota’s contenders. But at a superspeedway where one mistake can trigger a massive wreck, executing that strategy may prove much harder than discussing it in the garage.