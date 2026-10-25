For Kyle Larson, Talladega had always been the one place where a Cup Series victory refused to come. The Hendrick Motorsports star had conquered NASCAR’s biggest stages, but the 2.66-mile superspeedway kept him waiting. His best finish was second in April 2025, leaving him without a win in 23 previous Cup starts. Sunday’s YellaWood 500 offered another chance, but Larson needed more than raw speed to break through. With Chevrolet’s fleet playing a strategic role and the championship lead on the line, the race became a test of teamwork, timing, and survival. And in the end, Larson finally managed to get to the Talladega Victory Lane.

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“So just a heck of a finish. One, two for Hendrick Motorsports also. So it just helped with so many Chevrolets up there. I just I can’t really say enough about that,” Kyle Larson’s post-race assessment captured what made his first Talladega victory so remarkable.

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The Hendrick Motorsports driver had spent much of the YellaWood 500 relying on Chevrolet’s numbers in the draft, and that support proved crucial when the race came down to a frantic final-lap scramble. Larson went from outside the top 10 to the front in the closing moments, beating William Byron and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to claim his third win in eight races and extend his championship lead.

The decisive move came after Larson appeared to have lost his shot. He was running near the front when he got shuffled backward, and he admitted he was frustrated after struggling through Turns 1 and 2. Todd Gilliland’s No. 34 Ford then gave him a timely push, helping Larson regain momentum as the pack approached the final turns.

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The closing sequence turned chaotic. Larson explained that he thought the No. 33 car had run out of fuel and pulled other drivers upward, opening a lane below. He drove into the gap and carried enough speed to surge forward. From eighth place coming off Turn 4, he charged all the way to first, holding off the remaining challengers as the field rushed toward the checkered flag.

Larson called it the best superspeedway race of his career and thanked his Chevrolet partners for working with him throughout the afternoon. The victory was especially satisfying after 23 previous Cup starts at Talladega without a win. Hendrick teammate Byron finished second, giving the organization a one-two result, while Stenhouse completed the podium.

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Larson’s victory was not built on the final lap alone. He had positioned himself well in Stage 1, finishing fourth as RFK Racing executed an aggressive strategy that saw Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece, and Brad Keselowski sweep the top three spots. The trio broke away from the pack while much of the field conserved fuel, building a substantial lead before the pit cycle.

Stage 2 brought another strong result for Larson. Joey Logano edged him by just 0.012 seconds to win the stage, with Larson taking second and nine valuable points. Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, and Byron followed, giving championship contenders the top five positions. Larson had collected points in both stages before the race’s late crashes reshaped the field.

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Those results came amid reports of an unofficial Chevrolet directive to help Larson maximize stage points. Garage chatter reported by Danielle Trotta suggested Chevrolet teams had been told not to leave Larson stranded at the end of stages, helping him capitalize on the manufacturer’s numerical advantage. The plan was not simply about getting Larson to the front; it was about keeping him in position to score points while limiting opportunities for Toyota’s title contenders.

The result significantly strengthened Larson’s position in the Chase. He left Talladega with a 73-point lead over Denny Hamlin, with only two races remaining. Hamlin salvaged eighth despite front-end damage from the Lap 132 crash, while Christopher Bell finished 35th after an earlier pit-road incident and multiple tire problems. Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick were among the contenders whose races ended in the first major wreck.

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Larson had entered Talladega looking to recover from a 34th-place finish at Phoenix. Instead, he turned a track that had repeatedly denied him into a defining moment in his championship campaign. Chevrolet’s support helped him collect stage points, but the final move still required timing, nerve, and a little luck.