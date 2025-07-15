Chevrolet’s New Power Team Brings In Joe Gibbs’ Veteran as They Carve Themselves in NASCAR History

Trackhouse Racing is on a roll right now. Shane van Gisbergen has taken the Chevrolet team to new heights, winning his third race of the season at Sonoma last week. This breaks the record for most wins by a Trackhouse Racing driver in a single season, going past Ross Chastain, who got 2 wins in 2022 and 2023. However, Justin Marks’ side is not only getting better on the track, but off of it, too, as they’ve just added a Joe Gibbs Racing icon.

A veteran from Joe Gibbs’ championship era has recently joined the Chevrolet team as President of Racing Operations. With this move, Trackhouse looks to bolster its front office as it searches for a recruit to replace a departing Daniel Suarez in the #99 car for 2026. So, who is this fresh face at Trackhouse?

From shaping Joe Gibbs’ rise to bolstering Trackhouse Racing

NASCAR journalist Toby Christie announced on X that Todd Meredith has been appointed as President of Racing Operations at Trackhouse Racing, marking a pivotal moment for both the team and Chevrolet’s broader NASCAR ambitions. And Todd Meredith’s story is one to be inspired by.

He joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 1992, their first ever season in the NASCAR Cup Series. It’s been a long and fruitful journey ever since, as he worked his way up the ranks as Joe Gibbs Racing established itself as one of the powerhouses in NASCAR. From championships with Tony Stewart in the 2000s to consistent contenders with Kyle Busch in the 2010s, Joe Gibbs rose in the NASCAR ranks, and so did Meredith as a JGR employee.

In 2014, he was appointed as COO of JGR, handling racing operations and eventually overseeing a 2015 championship for Kyle Busch under his tenure. Meredith resigned as COO in February 2016 but stayed in touch with the organization as he explored his future. Joe Gibbs even thanked him in his letter after receiving the Hall of Fame induction in 2020, an excerpt of the Facebook post read, “In the early years, Todd Meredith would ultimately lead our operations side and provided JGR with 24 years of dedicated service.” Now, Todd makes his roaring comeback to the sport with Trackhouse Racing, a team that looks to forge a path just like JGR did back when they started in 1992.

Trackhouse Racing is trending on a similar trajectory. After entering the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 with just Daniel Suarez on its roster, Trackhouse has made monumental leaps in its championship aspirations. In just their second year, Ross Chastain drove the Next-Gen car to the Championship 4! Finishing 2nd only to Joey Logano proved that the Chevy team has speed and the will to succeed.

Since then, however, the team has not made it back to the promised land, despite Ross Chastain even winning the finale in Phoenix the next year as a non-contender. But after adding that third car to their team in 2025, things have skyrocketed. SVG has captured lightning in a bottle on road courses, winning 3/4 on the schedule so far, including the last three, Mexico City, Chicago, and Sonoma, in a row! Now, as they look to find SVG and Chastain a championship-contending teammate, Meredith steps in.

Trackhouse Racing owner, Justin Marks, said during the announcement, “We’re thrilled to welcome someone of Todd’s caliber and experience to help guide Trackhouse from the top. His focus on culture, strategy, quick decision making, and organization will be a massive shot in the arm for this company as we navigate a pivotal growth period in the history of Trackhouse Racing.”

What makes Meredith’s role so pivotal now is undoubtedly his decision with the #99 seat. With a talent like Connor Zilisch on their roster, Trackhouse would be tempted to fast-track him from the Xfinity Series to the Cup. This will be a big call for Todd to make, along with Justin Marks, as giving Zilisch a run too soon in Daniel Suarez’s equipment, which hasn’t been too impressive this season (only 1 top-5 finish), could be a gamble. However, Meredith seems motivated to make a difference at Trackhouse.

Todd Meredith also acknowledged joining Trackhouse, expressing his desire to buy into the vision at Trackhouse Racing. He said, “I feel at home in NASCAR and wanted to return in some form. The more I talked with Justin, the more I was excited by his vision of Trackhouse Racing. The team is very talented and quite successful, as you have seen in the last few months, but we want even more.”

This championship experience is exactly what Trackhouse needs as they seek to disrupt the established order. With Meredith at the helm, Trackhouse Racing is poised to become a new powerhouse in NASCAR, blending technical innovation with the kind of disciplined, strategic execution that defined Meredith’s previous successes. Do you think Todd Meredith can take Trackhouse Racing to the heights he reached with Joe Gibbs’ team? Let us know in the comments!