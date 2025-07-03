Chevrolet’s Top Prospect Poised to Switch Alliance as Jimmie Johnson Doubles Down on NASCAR Expansion

When Jesse Love won in Rockingham, he turned heads. Those heads even belonged to a Toyota team in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Chevrolet driver has left a trail of excellence in his young years, picking up three Xfinity Series wins already. But his third win mattered because of his break from a superspeedway jinx. Although he lost that victory due to a technical mishap, Love caught the attention of Jimmie Johnson.

The owner of Legacy Motor Club, a Toyota team, has had a steady vision from the start of 2025. Despite a disastrous 2024 season, Jimmie Johnson not only persevered but also brought new changes to the team. Now, LMC’s expansion plans are on the table – and so are Jesse Love’s future plans.

Jimmie Johnson has his eyes on a young prodigy

Well, if anything, the 7-time Cup Series champion has sharp eyes. Jimmie Johnson spent over two decades in the NASCAR Cup Series carving a legendary name for himself. So he knows when he spots a young prodigy and intends to incorporate them with his Cup Series endeavor. After 2024, LMC replaced Erik Jones’ crew chief, recruited Brian Campe as the competition director, and saw Johnson assuming a majority stake. All these changes were not out of the blue, as they echoed Johnson’s intentions to expand into a three-car team. Although the negotiations with Rick Ware Racing collapsed into a lawsuit, the efforts are ongoing nonetheless.

Jimmie Johnson recently name-dropped his favorite drivers for a third car in LMC. They included Harrison Burton, Corey LaJoie, and Todd Gilliland. But his absolute favorites were: “When you look through the Xfinity Series, Connor Zilisch, Jesse Love.” NASCAR expert Eric Estepp spotted that Love’s name was mentioned twice. That indicates that Love would be ready to switch from Chevrolet to Toyota. Estepp said, “That is the second time in the past month that Jesse Love has been linked in some way, shape, or form to Legacy Motor Club. Back in June, Bob Pockrass wrote that Jesse Love could be a dark horse candidate for a third Legacy seat should Legacy acquire a third charter…Now Jimmie has mentioned Jesse by name.”

Connor Zilisch may have a better outlook, but the 19-year-old prodigy seems poised to take up Trackhouse Racing’s No. 99 seat which Daniel Suarez will soon vacate. Hence, Jimmie Johnson‘s eyes naturally may fall on Jesse Love. Estepp continued with the positive signs: “Jesse Love, 20 years old, very young – two years ago, he was a Toyota driver, winning the ARCA Menards Series championship in a Venturini Toyota, won half the races that season. So it wasn’t long ago that Love was in the TRD pipeline…He has improved in year 1 to year 2 in Xfinity…He is still yet to win a non-superspeedway race since his Rockingham victory got DQ’d. But when you look at the numbers, Jesse Love is clearly taking a step forward this season.” Besides one win, Love owns 11 top tens and 1 top five.

What is more, Jesse Love’s rumored move from Richard Childress Racing to Jimmie Johnson’s fold would not be surprising. A similar move has happened in the past.

Following in a predecessor’s footsteps

Well, Chevrolet losing a driver to Toyota is nothing new. What is more, Richard Childress losing his driver to another team owner is also not new. Jesse Love may be on the cards to defect to Jimmie Johnson’s fold, but he is not the first. Until 2022, Tyler Reddick raced for Richard Childress Racing. He spent three years under the RCR banner, capturing two career victories at Road America and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Reddick had even clinched the 2019 Xfinity Series championship for Childress. However, his mind lingered away from the Chevrolet team as a rapidly growing Toyota team lured him. That was 23XI Racing, which was steadily growing with Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch at the time.

The team’s co-owner Denny Hamlin confessed in 2022 how ready he was to induct Tyler Reddick. Hamlin said, “I raced against him. I wanted him. And I got him. And I didn’t know anything else that goes along with that. … We do not know who the sponsor will be. We do not know what car it is.” He added, “All we know is we wanted him, and we made sure we planted our feet deep in the ground to make sure Tyler had an opportunity with this race team, and we made it happen.” And Reddick was also ready to move: “Just talking to Denny and getting to watch and see the direction the team was going, where Toyota is to their commitment to this sport … I really wanted to be a part of it. And that heavily influenced my decision.”

Who knows, maybe Jimmie Johnson will also ‘heavily influence’ Jesse Love’s decision soon. Time will tell, so let’s wait and find out.