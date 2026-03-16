Chevy Handed List of Demands as GM Teases New Road Car for NASCAR Next-Gen

Chevrolet might be set for a major announcement, and the biggest NASCAR Cup Series OEM could potentially shake up the entire field with the announcement. This comes after the broadcasting booth teased it during the race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. They mentioned that Chevrolet was prepared for a few meetings, which will eventually lead to them introducing a new car, widely reported to be a sedan. But there could be much more for the NASCAR teams in it.

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Chevy might be preparing for a massive reveal

For years now, the Camaro has been the base of the body for the car used in the Cup Series. The manufacturer has been incredibly successful with the car, but they stopped its road production back in 2024. Ever since, they rebranded the Cup car to simply the ZL1. As of now, there doesn’t seem to be any major update regarding this, but as the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway proceeded, there was some commentary chatter regarding a meeting that was set up in Vegas later this week. As per this, Chevy is preparing to add a new model to their showrooms, which would leave the NASCAR fans “pleased”.

Following up, this seems to be the sensible thing. Chevy will soon be producing the 6 gen of the V8 engines, and considering they have been using the Camaro since 2018, it might be time for an upgrade. A new car could potentially have slightly upgraded aerodynamics.

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As of now, there are 17 charters running in the Cup Series signed with Chevrolet. Moreover, the most successful team, Hendrick Motorsports, also runs Chevy. So any change that the manufacturer is planning would be a massive change for almost the entire field.

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But for the fans, it seems to be the perfect time to offer recommendations. Ever since the speculation spread, there has been a massive wave on social media.

What do the fans want from Chevy?

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One user on Reddit wrote, “Next Gen El Camino!”. Understandably, the fans have massive expectations from the manufacturer as they feel it is time for a change. The current market is filled with crossover SUVs and similar bulky cars, and the average NASCAR lover seemingly does not care for it, like this fan wrote, “I hope so. We need more sedans in this market dominated by generic, bloated SUVs and crossovers.”

But General Motors is known for playing on nostalgia, and so, some expected that they might come up with a new version of the Camaro with some other genuine suggestions like, “Camaro coming back? Maybe Impala or Monte Carlo. Long shot Lumina.”

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The Monte Carlo was a favorite amongst enthusiasts back in the day. Apart from being a performance coupe, its aero and aggressive styling made it stand out from the crowd; moreover, it had decades of NASCAR success, especially with the #8 piloted by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

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Even with all the demands the fans made, there was one specific model that many loved, as this fan wrote, “No one has mentioned it yet. Chevelle.” This was considered to be one of the best cars in the mid 1960s and 70s. Loved by the enthusiasts, its road presence was undeniable. However, it hasn’t been in production for decades now.

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While most of the fans anticipate for the revival of an old, classic model, there was one comment that seemed to be dropping the most realistic expectations, considering how the brand has moved recently. They wrote, “Realistically it’s going to be a new Camaro or similarly styled V8 sports coupe since the ATS (same platform as the Camaro) is still in production.”

No matter what model Chevrolet comes up with next, they certainly have a lot at stake in the NASCAR Cup Series with all the teams they’ve signed deals with. Going by Chevy’s reputation in the sport, they are expected to deliver on that.