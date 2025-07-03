Chicago Street Race: NASCAR to Honor Local Voices on Independence Day Weekend

As Hall of Famer Richard Petty said in 2017, “Anybody that don’t stand up for that ought to be out of the country. Period. If they don’t appreciate where they’re at … what got them where they’re at? The United States.” The Star-Spangled Banner has long signaled unity and pride in NASCAR, a moment when silence speaks louder than engines.

This Independence Day, NASCAR shifts its anthem stage to the heart of Chicago, spotlighting local talent to begin the Grant Park race. Instead of bringing in national stars, the Chicago Street race is celebrating homegrown voices, showcasing community and culture to commemorate the 4th of July.

NASCAR to celebrate Chicago’s culture

In sharp contrast to this community-focused lineup, last year’s race featured national headliner Zac Brown Band at the Busch Light Summer Music Series stage after the Xfinity race. This year, NASCAR has taken a different approach, politicking less on star power and more on celebrating the city’s own rising talents. The move toward hometown talent this year underlines NASCAR’s commitment to highlighting the city’s stage-ready performers.

NASCAR has announced a unique lineup for the race on July 5-6 in the Windy City. On Saturday, Broadway’s The Lion King star Aaron Nelson will perform the anthem before the Xfinity Series race. He’ll be followed on Sunday by the Grammy-winning youth choir, Soul Children of Chicago, at the start of the Cup Series race.

Founded in 1981 by Dr. Walt Whitman Jr., the Soul Children of Chicago mentors young musicians, ages 7 to 17, on the platform that has included performances at the White House and global events. Their involvement in the Grant Park 165 highlights the events and ongoing dedication to bringing Chicago’s local culture to a global audience during race weekend.

Aaron Nelson, who grew up in the Windy City, said performing in Grant Park would be a full-circle moment. Nelson said, “Standing in Grant Park—in Chicago, a city where I first fell in love with performing—and leading thousands of NASCAR fans in the National Anthem is a full-circle moment for me. Chicago has invested in my dreams, and on Saturday, I hope to return that gift by showing young people across the city that their voices and their passions can carry them anywhere.”

Julie Giese, President of the NASCAR Chicago Street race, couldn’t be happier to announce this just a few days ago. Emphasizing the cultural significance, she said, “The Soul Children of Chicago and The Lion King’s Aaron Nelson represent the very best of Chicago’s talent, heart, and culture, and we’re honored to have their voices lead us into such an important day for our fans, our sport, and our city. The Chicago Street Race is all about celebrating the best of Chicago, and featuring these artists with such deep community roots reflects our commitment to honoring the people and the stories that make our city so special.”

As Chicago awaits the buzz of NASCAR, the Chicago Street race has been recognized as the Sports Event of the Year by Sports Business Journal. It has also rolled out a refreshed ticketing strategy for 2025. Fans can expect lower prices across the board, including a new single-day option for reserved seating. Ground Pass tickets now start at $123.08, taxes and fees included, reflecting a 35% drop from last year, while front stretch premiere grandstand seats have been slashed by nearly 50% compared to the 2024 pricing. Additionally, the overall build schedule for the event has been shortened to minimize disruption. But exactly how much is at stake?

What’s at stake at the Grant Park 165?

With just eight races remaining in the regular season, the pressure is mounting for drivers still chasing a playoff berth. But for those already locked in, this weekend’s Chicago Street race isn’t just about padding their stats; it’s about chasing a serious payday that’s turning heads across the Cup Series garage.

As per FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, the total purse for the Grant Park 165 sits at a jaw-dropping $11.7 million. That massive figure includes prize money for finishing points, contingency bonuses, charter allocations, and contributions to the year-end championship fund, making Chicago one of the most lucrative stops on the calendar.

This year’s purse marks a huge step up from 2024’s $7.97 million total, thanks in large part to NASCAR’s revamped media rights deal. The $3.7 million increase highlights just how much more is on the line in 2025, especially for teams operating with tight budgets for those seeking extra momentum heading into the postseason.

Over in the Xfinity Series, however, the financial picture looks a little dimmer. The series’ payout for Chicago this year is $1.65 million, a drop from last year’s $1.78 million. And with the truck series taking the weekend off ahead of their July 25 return at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway, the spotlight is fully fixed on the streets of Chicago, where money and playoff dreams are on the line.