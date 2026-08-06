Chicagoland Misses Out as Unforeseen NASCAR Track Earns 4th of July Accolade for 2027

Chicagoland Speedway’s future remains unclear after a comeback in 2026. After a 6-year hiatus, the Cup Series went back to Joliet, and it delivered the goods. Yet, the 1.5-mile tri-oval is being replaced by Iowa Speedway for the 2027 dates. The short oval will return for the 4th of July weekend special, leaving Chicagoland’s future in doubt.

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Veteran Fox reporter Bob Pockrass shared an update on X, “Iowa announces it has the July 4 weekend next year with Cup on July 4. O’Reilly race on July 3. ARCA on July 2.” Iowa got on the Cup Series calendar on June 16, 2024, and the track will get the Cup racing back on track this weekend after a week’s break.

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The 2027 Cup Series schedule is taking shape, and Iowa’s announcement filled another piece of the puzzle. With 22 of 38 dates still unset, Chicagoland’s future dims with each rival track’s confirmation. Especially with the option to race in the streets of Chicago.

NASCAR’s move to swap Iowa in place of Chicagoland is strategic. It is the beginning of the corn harvesting season in Iowa, and that aligns perfectly with the sponsorship of the race. Another factor is the response of the race fans attending the venue. The track has a sellout crowd for this weekend’s race, and the surface is also getting repaved.

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“From the moment NASCAR returned to Iowa Speedway, fans have embraced this event in an incredible way with three consecutive NASCAR Cup Series sell outs,” said Iowa Speedway President Eric Peterson. “Moving to Fourth of July weekend and competing on a brand-new racing surface is an exciting next chapter for our fans, our partners and the entire state of Iowa.”

Chicagoland’s rough surface thrills fans, but the facility needs major overhaul. Even before the 2026 4th of July weekend race, NASCAR had to allocate $4 million to install SAFER barriers, renovated the grandstands, and parking facilities. On paper, renovations over a street race make sense, but again NASCAR might have to make a tough call.

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The good news is that NASCAR hasn’t released the full schedule for 2027 yet. And with Chicagoland’s ownership in hands of NASCAR, there is a possibility that we might see it return next year.