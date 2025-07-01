Chicago’s Fate in NASCAR Gets a New Lifeline After Mayor’s Curveball Statement

The streets of downtown Chicago are not typically where one might expect the thunder of stock cars to echo between skyscrapers, but that is exactly what the NASCAR Chicago Street Race has brought to life. Winding through the city’s iconic Grant Park, offering a thrilling 2.2-mile loop that incorporates 12 tight turns, wrapping around Buckingham Fountain, Michigan Avenue, Lake Shore Drive, the circuit transforms the city’s scenic lakefront into a high-speed battleground. Inaugurated in 2023, this daring event marked NASCAR’s bold plunge into urban street racing and a departure from its traditional oval tracks.

NASCAR made its first Chicago debut at Soldier Field on July 21, 1956. In front of about 14,400 fans, Fireball Roberts edged out Jim Paschal in a thrilling 100-mile race around the stadium’s short oval. This was followed by numerous races throughout the region, especially at the purpose-built Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, which hosted key playoff events from 2011 to 2017. While NASCAR finally hit downtown streets in 2023, there’s no official word on whether NASCAR will return to the streets of the Windy City next year. But the latest developments suggest that the City of Chicago is proposing alternatives that might change the current deadlock situation.

Can a new date for the Chicago Street race work for NASCAR?

Julie Giese, the track President, is at the helm of a logistical whirlwind, overseeing the ambitious construction schedule of the 12-turn circuit. But beyond the fences and bleachers, a larger question lingers: Will NASCAR stay in Chicago after 2025? The current three-year contract, first signed in 2022, includes two mutual option years, and no final decision has been made.

“So really right now the focus is on let’s execute a really great 2025,” Giese said. “We’ll continue to have the conversations with the city. But right now, honestly, the more consistent conversations are the planning conversations.” City Hall, too, is walking a careful line. Jason Lee, a senior adviser to Mayor Brandon Johnson, acknowledged both the progress and the pressure of hosting NASCAR in one of America’s busiest cities during peak tourist season. “We remain available to have any conversations about the future,” said Lee. “I know they’ve been laser focused on executing this year’s event because there are lessons they’ve learned that they want to apply. And I think some of that, whether you successfully do that, will play a role in how they want to proceed.”

Among the suggestions already discussed was a date change. “It may make more sense to move that event to a different weekend where we don’t have as many demands on our law enforcement and other emergency personnel,” Lee added. “That’s definitely something that we’ve contemplated.” While Chicago’s deal is still on the table, other markets are eyeing a spot on NASCAR’s street racing slate as well. A report by The Athletic hinted that a San Diego-area race could be announced as early as July. When asked if she had talked about such a move, Giese deflected, saying, “I’ve not ever heard where it has to be one or the other. I mean there is room. This event, we went into it that first year knowing full well it was a proof of concept. And we showed that it is possible.”

NASCAR’s calendar already features multiple road courses, hinting at a future where street racing could be a staple, both in Chicago and beyond. The stakes are high, not just for the sport but also for the fans. Chicago represents one of NASCAR’s biggest fan markets, a fact that NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy emphasized when the deal was first announced, saying, “This is a top-three market for us, worldwide frankly, for NASCAR fans.”

The event blends high-speed racing with a summer festival vibe, drawing not only motorsport purists but also newcomers with its concerts and family-friendly packages. Kids 12 and under get free admission on the main weekend, and based on fan feedback, organizers have streamlined construction from 43 days to 25 and moved the concert stage to the start-finish line. Still, the reception hasn’t always been smooth.

Locals have pushed back against road closures during peak tourism, and teams had concerns about the urban course’s layout. But drivers love being able to stay in hotels right across the street. “The one piece that I hear from our drivers, especially, is they love just staying right at a hotel right across the street. They’re walking across Michigan Avenue and they’re at the course,” Giese noted. “Now it’s fun to see and hear from people in the industry that are coming in early, and they’re going to just enjoy the city for a few days.”

Yet no amount of planning has solved Chicago’s most persistent street-race challenge, which is rain. In both of the event’s first 2 editions, wet weather threatened to wash out the action, either delaying starts, shortening races, or soaking fans. Still, on the track, thrill has always been delivered. Shane van Gisbergen stunned everyone with a masterful win over Justin Haley and Chase Elliott in 2023. Alex Bowman ended a painful 80-race winless streak last year.

“I think they’ve been up against it as far as conditions are concerned,” said Denny Hamlin. “The track has been good, it’s been racy and has passing zones and the scenery is fantastic… There’s a lot of positives for the Chicago Street Race. It will probably move around in the future, but it’s in the mold in which I would like to see any street race they continue to implement in the future.” Perhaps a good, solid weekend of racing without rain might sway NASCAR’s plans in favor of continuing with Chicago. After all, this is the place where they made history by taking NASCAR on the streets of a metropolitan city in 2023.

Atlanta’s stock rises in NASCAR

After yet another unforgettable finish at EchoPark Speedway, the conversation around Atlanta’s place on the NASCAR schedule has reignited with full force. Once doubted following its reconfiguration, Atlanta has flipped the narrative entirely. Jeff Gluck of The Athletic couldn’t help but laugh at his own early skepticism. “I mean, look, this is so embarrassing,” Gluck said on ‘The Teardown’ podcast. “I mean, because I was down on this track. … Every race now, I look more and more like an idiot, because is this NASCAR’s best track? Like, legit?”

Jordan Bianchi, also from the Athletic, backed that sentiment, comparing Atlanta’s quality of racing to other heralded circuits. “Yes! We talk all of the time on this show on how great the intermediates are, the Charlottes, the Kansases, maybe Vegas, just a little bit lesser degrees,” said Bianchi. “Oh, we are so excited they’re going to go there, and they’re going to put on a great show. And they do. Like Charlotte this year, the 600 was a terrific race. I’m sorry I saw your stat, 0lead changes in the Spring race here, 46 tonight, right?” With side-by-side battles, unpredictable finishes, and drivers having to wheel it through a truly demanding track surface, Bianchi emphasized the unique challenge Atlanta brought.

Whether it is the three-wide photo finishes or the drama-filled final laps, Atlanta continues to deliver show-stopping NASCAR moments since its reconfiguration. Bianchi doubled down on the praise, saying, “This was a fantastic race, and this track consistently is one of the two or three very best on the circuit, hands down, every year since its reconfiguration.” With thrilling spring and summer races year after year, it is hard to argue against the fact that what Speedway Motorsports and Marcus Smith accomplished with Atlanta might just be one of NASCAR’s best modern moves.