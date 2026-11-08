Chinese OEM Builds NASCAR-Style Prototype Launching High-Level Motorsports Recruitment

Great Wall Motor’s NASCAR-style hybrid prototype has surfaced once again in China, but the car’s latest public appearance is only one part of a broader development. The Chinese automaker has also opened a specialist engineering position focused on NASCAR and IndyCar, with responsibilities spanning technical strategy, performance development and race-car validation.

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The prototype was photographed on an open transporter near Baoding Love Square and GWM’s headquarters on November 7, ahead of the company’s Car Carnival. According to CarNewsChina (and additionally reported by Adam Stern on X), automotive blogger SugarDesign captured the sighting, which coincided with a recruitment listing published on November 4, titled “GF NASCAR Expert”

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The job description goes considerably further than a generic motorsport research role. It calls for someone to coordinate technical strategy and research roadmaps across NASCAR and IndyCar, including performance development involving NASCAR’s Gen7 chassis and a 5.86-liter V8 described in the listing as a “Coyote” engine.

On the IndyCar side, the position covers powertrain calibration and track validation for the twin-turbocharged V6 used in the series’ Dallara-based cars.

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Other responsibilities include aerodynamic package development, vehicle dynamics tuning, using live telemetry to optimize race strategy, and liaising with NASCAR and IndyCar technical rule teams to ensure regulatory compliance. The range of work suggests GWM is looking to build technical knowledge around two major American racing categories rather than simply display a stock-car-inspired design.

There is, however, an important distinction between the job listing and a confirmed racing program. The recruitment material highlights technical research, performance development, and long-term planning.

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GWM has not announced a NASCAR entry, a North American team partnership, a competition timetable, or an IndyCar program. Nor does the latest transporter sighting establish that the prototype has been tested on a circuit. The car photographed in Baoding appears to be the same exhibition vehicle that GWM displayed earlier this year.

That prototype made its first appearance at GWM’s Motorsport Culture Day during the Beijing Auto Show in April. Presented as a plug-in-hybrid NASCAR-style race car, it has stock-car proportions, a composite front fascia, dual brake-cooling ducts, a prominent splitter, a swan-neck rear wing, and a large diffuser. Its polycarbonate side windows feature triangular vents.

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The display car featured a longitudinal V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain, although GWM said it would eventually transition to a V8-based hybrid system. The magenta-and-gold livery visible in the November photographs matches the April exhibition car. The latest appearance is evidence that the project remains visible within GWM’s motorsport push, not proof of a completed, track-ready NASCAR challenger.

The engine description in the recruitment listing also needs care. Its reference to a 5.86-liter “Coyote” V8 corresponds to roughly 358 cubic inches, the displacement used by NASCAR Cup Series engines. However, Ford’s production Coyote is a 5.0-liter double-overhead-cam V8, while its NASCAR Cup engine, the FR9, is a pushrod design.

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GWM has not clarified what it means by the Coyote designation or identified an engine supplier, so the listing is not confirmation that the prototype uses a Ford engine.

The stock-car project is also part of a wider high-performance push at GWM. At the Beijing event, the company presented its GF, or Great Faith, performance architecture, built around a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, a mid-engine layout and a carbon-fiber monocoque.

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GWM said the architecture would underpin a GT3 race car and a high-performance road car. The latter is planned as a hybrid supercar with an electrified front axle, while the company has also displayed its in-house 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 at CES 2026.

GWM has separately outlined an expanded international motorsport program, including a return to the Dakar Rally and participation in the Morocco Rally and Baja 1000. The NASCAR-style hybrid therefore sits alongside rally competition and the proposed GT3 project, rather than appearing as an isolated show-car exercise.

The timing is notable for NASCAR, too. On November 6, CEO Steve O’Donnell reiterated that the series intends to continue developing its existing Next Gen car rather than moving to an expensive eighth-generation platform in the near term.

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“We want a sustainable model for the industry,” O’Donnell said, pointing to the costs associated with a new-generation car. He added that NASCAR would work with manufacturers to tweak the existing platform where necessary. O’Donnell also pointed to Dodge’s planned 2027 Cup return and said other manufacturers continued to examine stock-car racing.

Dodge’s comeback with Kaulig Racing will restore a fourth manufacturer to the Cup Series alongside Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota. AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon have been named for Kaulig’s two 2027 entries, with the new Dodge body and engine details expected to be revealed in December. It is a concrete example of a manufacturer committing to NASCAR, but it should not be conflated with GWM’s exploratory work.

For now, Great Wall Motor’s prototype and recruitment drive signal a serious interest in understanding NASCAR and IndyCar technology. They do not establish that the Chinese automaker is preparing to race in either championship.

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The more significant development may be the scope of expertise it is seeking: GWM is recruiting around chassis performance, powertrain work, aerodynamics, vehicle dynamics and competition data, while its own V8 and GT3 ambitions take shape in parallel.