Chip Ganassi’s Indy Car Legend Recalls Old NASCAR Wounds Ahead of Jimmie Johnson Led-2026 Comeback Plan

NASCAR, although belonging to a long list of motorsport series, is in a league of its own. The stock car racing series follows different rules, formats, and car bodies compared to IndyCar. That does not stop stars from both sports racing in each other’s series. Jimmie Johnson did so in IndyCar, and now he is helping a Chip Ganassi legend from the open-wheel sport curate a 2026 schedule in NASCAR. Yet old scars remain.

Seeking Jimmie Johnson and Co.’s help in the transition

“It was a culture shock, it was hard. Everything I’d learned actually put me further back. It was quite shocking,” Dario Franchitti said on the Dale Jr. Download podcast. “I’d been to one NASCAR race, I think. I’d never driven a NASCAR vehicle, all that stuff. I did this deal, completely ignorant of what it took. I didn’t really talk to any of you guys, and I should’ve reached out to you, to Jimmie.”

Dario Franchitti, a four-time IndyCar champion and three-time Indy 500 winner, will race in NASCAR this season. He is going to wheel the No. 1 Tricon Garage Toyota Truck at St.Petersburg, with assistance from 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who will serve as his crew chief. However, Franchitti’s mind lingered back to his first NASCAR start when he used to race under Chip Ganassi’s umbrella.

That was Dario Franchitti’s lone NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start in 2007, at Martinsville Speedway. He logged in a depressing 33rd-place finish, and the impact of that race clearly still has an impact on the legend today. However, Franchitti’s best showing in stock cars came in the 2008 O’Reilly race at Watkins Glen, starting from pole and finishing fifth. So finally, Franchitti can hope to improve on his NASCAR starts this season, with Jimmie Johnson‘s help.

The primary reason for attempting the 2007 Truck race was a feeling of boredom. “End of ’06, we nearly did a deal for me to go there in ’07. Obviously, every driver, they wanna win the (Indy) 500. So I finally win the 500, I’m up front, I’m looking good for the championship. But the 500 was such a big deal. I thought I’ve achieved my goals, and I could feel my motivation just tail off a bit. And I thought I need a new challenge.”

From satiating his racing hunger to being focused on performing well in NASCAR, Dario Franchitti has come a long way. And he is not the only special guest at NASCAR’s St’ Petersburg Truck race.

A long list of dignitaries

The presence of Jimmie Johnson and Dario Franchitti on one team is already lighting up NASCAR. Yet the third round of the 2026 NCTS season features other special guests as well. For example, James Hinchcliffe will wheel the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevy, joining Franchitti as another IndyCar star. ‘Hinch’ won six IndyCar races, including the 2013 race at St. Petersburg. This will mark the Canadian racer’s first NASCAR entry.

Then Colin Braun, a three-time IMSA champion holding 20 sports car race trophies, will also grace the show. Braun already holds a NASCAR Truck victory, the 2009 Michigan race. Then, Adam Andretti, nephew of F1 legend Mario Andretti, will be there. Andretti holds several wins in the Trans-Am Series and two runner-up results in the championship as a TA2 driver.

Other dignitaries include Jackson Lee, Landen Lewis, Ben Maier, and Carter Fartuch.

Clearly, the upcoming NASCAR Truck race will be a star-studded show. Let’s wait and see how Jimmie Johnson’s IndyCar driver performs.