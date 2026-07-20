Chip Ganassi’s IndyCar Champ Takes Shots at NASCAR’s Racing Product With Critical Cup Series Criticism

Denny Hamlin beat Christopher Bell in a wild three-wide finish to win the 2026 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. That late restart delivered exactly the kind of drama NASCAR hopes for every weekend. However, criticism about the sport’s racing product quickly resurfaced. This time, six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon offered his view.

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Dixon currently drives for Chip Ganassi Racing, giving him a unique perspective on top-tier motorsports. His thoughts mirrored the growing frustration among NASCAR fans.

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Scott Dixon’s blunt verdict echoes growing criticism of NASCAR’s Next Gen era

“I find it really hard to watch Cup races these days. It allows for a nap.”

Scott Dixon did not mince words when asked about the Cracker Barrel 400. His remark grabbed attention because it reflects a debate that has brewed for several seasons.

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The Nashville race itself lasted 3 hours, 44 minutes and 57 seconds to complete 300 laps. Stage breaks further disrupted the flow. In total, 11 cautions delayed the race for 77 laps. Dixon’s critique went beyond the clock. He targeted the overall racing product.

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For years, NASCAR drivers and fans have criticized the Next Gen car. Their argument? Races rely too much on fuel economy, track position, and dirty air. This problem plagues superspeedways the most. Drivers frequently lift off the throttle to save fuel.

They wait for pit strategy to unfold instead of racing flat out. Because the cars punch such a massive hole in the air, simply following the leader is much easier than stepping out of line to make a pass.

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NASCAR has acknowledged those concerns. Earlier this week, officials announced a major rules package for the upcoming Daytona race to make superspeedway racing more competitive. NASCAR will shrink the rear spoiler from seven inches to four inches. Engine horsepower will drop from 510 to 465. Teams will also apply new aerodynamic changes to the front of the cars.

Officials hope lowering the drag will create real passing opportunities.

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However, not everyone has been satisfied by even those modifications. Championship-winning former crew chief Cole Pearn questioned the move. He asked why the series is still trying to fix the car years after its debut. Pearn argued that NASCAR continues to address symptoms rather than the underlying issue with the Next Gen design while reacting to the Daytona package.

Many fans have voiced similar frustrations. The Daytona package may prove to be a significant advancement, and NASCAR should be commended for trying new things rather than doing nothing. However, remarks made by well-known individuals like Dixon and Pearn also indicate that many people think the series still needs improvement before the racing regularly equals the thrill that established NASCAR’s reputation in the first place.