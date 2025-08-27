Chip Ganassi’s Latest Comments Fuel NASCAR Rumor Mills as Fans Buzz With Wild Theories

If there’s one thing you can count on in NASCAR, it’s that Chip Ganassi knows how to keep people talking. The man has worn just about every hat you can think of in motorsports. Owner, innovator, risk-taker, you name it. And even after selling his Cup Series charters back in 2021, he somehow never really left the NASCAR conversation.

Whether it’s IndyCar, IMSA, or even a whispered return to stock cars, Ganassi’s name always finds its way back into the mix. That’s partly because he’s never been the type to slam the door shut on an opportunity. And with his latest comments stirring up the garage area and firing up Reddit threads, fans are once again left wondering. What exactly is Chip up to this time?

Chip Ganassi’s ‘never say never’ attitude

For years, NASCAR has made it clear that adding a fifth manufacturer to the Cup Series is one of its top priorities. Right now, only Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota make up the grid (with Ram reportedly set to return in 2026). But officials have repeatedly hinted that expansion is not only possible, it’s close. Recently, NASCAR leadership even suggested they are “very close” to making that long-awaited announcement.

Naturally, that sparked a wave of speculation, and one name keeps coming up more than any other: Honda. The automaker has long been tied to American motorsport through IndyCar and other series, so the idea of Honda jumping into stock car racing doesn’t sound far-fetched anymore. In fact, insiders say the manufacturer is the strong favorite to claim that coveted fifth spot.

That’s where Chip Ganassi enters the picture. During a recent exchange with journalist Matt Weaver, Ganassi was asked whether he was done with the NASCAR charter game for good. His response? A typically cryptic, “smart enough to never say never.” Classic Ganassi. Never committing, never closing a door, and always leaving fans with more questions than answers.

Given his long-standing ties to Honda through IndyCar, you don’t have to stretch too far to imagine where people’s minds immediately went. Could Chip Ganassi’s team (new) be the missing piece to NASCAR’s fifth manufacturer puzzle? Whether it’s a real possibility or just clever wording on Ganassi’s part, the timing couldn’t have been more perfect to fuel rumors.

Within hours, Reddit threads were buzzing, and fan theories started spiraling out of control. From wild scenarios to half-serious predictions, the community had plenty to say. And as with any good NASCAR rumor, some of those reactions are as entertaining as the speculation itself. That’s where things really get interesting. And it’s where we head next.

Wild theories swirl around Ganassi & Honda comeback

Once Chip Ganassi’s cryptic line, “smart enough to never say never,” hit Reddit, the rumor mill exploded. Fans rushed to connect the dots: with NASCAR indicating it plans to issue a charter for 2026 to a redacted entity, speculation is rife that Ganassi could be the buyer.

As one user giddily put it: “Could Chip Ganassi be the mysterious charter buyer?” The court filings confirm NASCAR is on the verge of transferring a charter formerly held by 23XI Racing or Front Row Motorsports, increasing the temptation to name-check Ganassi.

Another thread had fans pleading: “Honda should return via the successor to CGR in Trackhouse (please, I’m begging at this point).” That makes sense, given Ganassi’s long-standing ties with Honda in IndyCar and Trackhouse’s acquisition of Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cup assets in 2021.

Others weighed in with contractual theories: “I’m certain with Trackhouse buying out Ganassi, they’d implemented a no-compete clause for a certain amount of time.” That suspicion reflects NASCAR’s history with asset transfers and brand protection. Hopefully, the no-compete doesn’t stand at this moment.

A few comments looked back at Ganassi’s eye for rising talent: “Chip had a good eye for talent in NASCAR. He just didn’t have the resources to give them the cars they needed.” Fans recounted drivers like Kyle Larson, Kasey Kahne, and Ryan Hunter-Reay—stars Ganassi launched who needed more support to become consistent winners.

One user quoted Ganassi from a Dale Jr. Download podcast in 2023, where he’d said he’d consider a return to NASCAR “if the opportunity presented itself.” At the heart of these online theories lies the thrilling question. Could Chip Ganassi be gearing up for an unexpected return to NASCAR? The speculation (while not confirmed) has fans buzzing in a way few headlines could.