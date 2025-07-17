“Holy Sh*t, It’s Not Funny”: HMS Star Spills Girlfriend Going Berserk in Scary Incident

Alex Bowman, the Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) star known for his steady hand in the No. 48 car, is no stranger to navigating high-pressure situations on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. With eight career wins and a reputation for resilience, Bowman has faced down 200 mph races and intense competition with a calm demeanor. As Bowman has ten top 10s, he is still looking for his first win, which was within reach had he not deferred to teammate Chase Elliott in the closing laps of the 2025 Quaker State 400 in Atlanta. Yet, an unexpected event at home recently tested that composure in a way no racetrack could.

A rare peek into the personal challenges drivers face when the engines are off is a reminder that life in NASCAR isn’t just about speed. It’s about handling the curveballs thrown at you, both on and off the track. NASCAR isn’t just about the roar of engines and the thrill of the race; it’s also about the people behind the wheel and the lives they lead when the helmets come off. For Bowman, that life includes sharing his home with his girlfriend, Chloe Henderson, and occasionally, some unwelcome guests.

Back in 2018, Joe Gibbs Racing’s headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina, was briefly held hostage by a black snake wrapped around a door handle. The non-venomous black racer, as identified by staff, caused a stir. This incident, much like Bowman’s, shows how even the toughest competitors can be rattled by nature’s unexpected guests. For Bowman, a moment involving his girlfriend, Chloe Henderson, turned a routine day into a memorable ordeal. What exactly went down in the Bowman household? The details are as wild as they sound.

The snake incident unveiled

In a recent interview with Jeff Gluck for The Athletic, Alex Bowman recounted a chaotic moment that unfolded at his home on July 4, 2025. “My girlfriend Chloe accidentally let a snake into our house,” Bowman revealed. “I spent 45 minutes looking for it in the bedroom, initially couldn’t find it, but then located it three feet in front of me.” The incident began when Chloe, during her morning routine, startled a snake, likely a king snake or black snake, both common and non-venomous in many areas, causing it to slither into their bedroom.

The unexpected intruder turned their home into a scene of panic, with Chloe’s reaction amplifying the tension. “It was chaos,” Bowman shared in an interview, describing the frantic search that ensued. The timing couldn’t have been worse, as Bowman was gearing up for the Chicago Street Race, a high-stakes event on the NASCAR calendar. “Chloe was freaking out,” Bowman noted, recalling her exclamation, “Holy sh*t, it’s not funny!” The couple scoured their bedroom, checking under the bed and in closets, only to find the snake coiled just three feet away.

“I thought it might have slipped out, but there it was, staring right at me.” The incident, while terrifying in the moment, became a story Bowman could laugh about later, though Chloe’s distress was no joking matter. This wasn’t just a domestic mishap. It was a test of nerves for a driver accustomed to handling pressure. Bowman’s quick thinking saved the day. “I didn’t want to touch it with my hands, so I grabbed a pool skimmer and carefully lifted it up.” Using the skimmer, he safely relocated the snake outside, ensuring no harm came to it or to themselves.

“It was definitely a scary moment, but I’m glad we got it out safely,” he said. The snake, likely a beneficial species that controls pests like copperheads, was returned to its natural habitat. This wild encounter, shared via a post on X, highlights the unpredictable challenges drivers face off the track, proving that even NASCAR stars aren’t immune to life’s surprises. But how does Bowman keep his cool in both racing and life? His perspective on the sport offers some clues.

Alex Bowman’s take on NASCAR’s evolution

Alex Bowman’s passion for racing is undeniable. Starting with underdog teams like BK Racing and Tommy Baldwin Racing, he earned his spot at Hendrick Motorsports, taking over the No. 88 car from Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2017. “I love racing and being a NASCAR Cup driver, but it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that you’re living the dream because it becomes work.” His journey, which includes eight Cup wins, reflects his passion but also the grind of a sport that demands constant focus. Replacing a legend like Earnhardt Jr. brought immense pressure, yet Bowman has carved out his own legacy over eight seasons with HMS.

The NASCAR Cup Series has become fiercely competitive, a shift Bowman has witnessed firsthand. “Ten years ago, there were teams that weren’t as good, but now everyone is so close,” he said. Improved tools and technology have leveled the playing field, making every race a battle. Bowman’s 2025 season illustrates this challenge: he finished second at Homestead but struggled with a 27th at Martinsville, a 35th at Darlington, and a 37th at Bristol. Another stretch saw a fifth-place finish at Kansas, followed by 29th at Charlotte, 36th at Nashville, and 36th at Michigan. All within the first 20 races, despite being winless. “Winning doesn’t solve everything. You still have to perform every week.”

To stay grounded, Bowman focuses on continuous improvement. “It’s a grind, but that’s what makes it rewarding,” he said. He trains harder and seeks new ways to gain speed, even as inconsistency plagues his results. “You’ve got to keep fighting,” Bowman emphasized, a mindset that applies both to racing and unexpected moments like the snake incident. His ability to balance the highs and lows of NASCAR while handling life’s surprises with humor and resilience makes him a relatable figure for fans. As Bowman continues to chase consistency on the track, stories like his bedroom snake hunt remind us that even NASCAR stars face their share of wild adventures.