Choked Up Ryan Preece Drops F-Bomb on Fox as He Fails to Fight Back Tears After Historic NASCAR Race Win

If the Clash proves anything, it’s that one should never count Ryan Preece out! Despite starting late in the field, the RFK Racing driver pulled off one of the most unexpected finishes of the night, crossing the line 1st in the clash at Bowman Gray from a gritty 18th-place start. But this win means much for Preece, and the No. 60 driver didn’t hesitate to let his emotions loose on pit road.

Tears started rolling down his face when Preece got out of his car, and in an honest and emotional admission, the 35-year-old driver couldn’t help but be grateful.

“I don’t even know what to say. To be honest with you, it’s been a f—— long road and to you know, it’s the Clash and but man, it’s just been years and years of crying again. Just super thankful for Brad Keselowski…. and you know, Jack Roush, the Fenway Group. Two years ago, I didn’t. I didn’t think I was going to have a job. I thought I was going back to Connecticut. I’m just super, super emotional,” he said.

The victory wasn’t just a personal milestone; it marked RFK Racing’s first win in over a year, and it came in a race where the underdogs always have a chance to shine.

The No. 60 driver took the lead of the race, showing a strong pace in the final laps. With 10 laps remaining, Preece held a one-second advantage over William Byron, and by lap 195, he stretched that lead to 1.7 seconds.

On the final lap, the white flag flew, and Preece held on tight, finishing 0.17 seconds ahead of Byron to secure the win.

It wasn’t just a win; it was a statement. This victory marks the first time since Mark Martin’s Clash win for RFK Racing. Moreover, bringing the No.60 car means so much, given Greg Biffle‘s history with the team and the number. One can consider it a nod to Biffle’s long-standing legacy.

The history books will remember this one, too. In the 47-year history of the Clash, only two drivers had ever won the event before claiming their 1st Cup Series points victory: Jeff Gordon in 1994 and Denny Hamlin in 2006.

Now Ryan Preece joins that exclusive list, making his win feel even more special and proving that sometimes, the biggest moments come from the least expected places.

A very chaotic 2026 Clash

Early on, Kyle Larson and William Byron teamed up to control the front, with Larson clearly calling the shots through the opening lap. The first interruption came on lap 41 when weepers from melting snow leaked onto the track, forcing the first caution.

Once the race was back on, Chase Briscoe showed up to shake things up, slicing past Byron for a second and breaking up the Hendrick 1-2. Chaos followed shortly after when Joey Logano clipped Ross Chastain, setting off a domino effect that ended with Blaney hitting Wallace and sending the No. 23 spinning.

Briscoe held the outside line on the restart but eventually slid back to third. Byron finally grabbed the lead on lap 71, powering past Larson while Briscoe followed through.

However, Larson’s night went downhill after that as he steadily dropped through the field and found himself 10th by the halfway break.

The next caution came when Austin Cindric spun after contact from Shane Van Gisbergen. SVG didn’t hold back, venting on the radio about being used up and suggesting it was payback. He even took a jab at former teammate Daniel Suarez.

“I guess he’s excited he’s not my teammate. He can hit me now,” SVG said.

Those two kept trading shots under caution, with Suarez even warning Wallace, “I’m going to kick his f***** ass. And tell the #97 I’m coming for him.”

Byron eventually lost the lead to the JGR duo, with Briscoe and Ty Gibbs taking over.

Then the weather hit. Sleet started falling during the competition caution, and NASCAR called the race to switch everyone onto wet-weather tires. When the field finally returned to action, the track was slippery, and the cars were all over the place searching for grip. The race produced 17 cautions, too.

However, as the nightmare at Bowman Gray finally ended, it can be said with much certainty that NASCAR enthusiasts will be looking forward to next week’s Daytona 500.