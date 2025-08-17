Chris Buescher Issues Honest Message on Shrinking Playoff Bubble Hopes

The lights at Richmond Raceway shone bright on a night that flipped the script for several NASCAR Cup Series contenders. Chris Buescher, who had been building momentum with four top-5 finishes and 12 top-10s through the 2025 season, including a strong third at Watkins Glen just a week prior, saw his momentum halted in the Cook Out 400. Finishing 30th after struggling with an ill-handling car all race long, Buescher’s points cushion evaporated, leaving him in a precarious spot heading into the regular-season finale.

What made the evening even more chaotic was Austin Dillon’s commanding victory, a win that no one anticipated, given his up-and-down season. Dillon led a career-high 107 laps and crossed the line 2.471 seconds ahead of Alex Bowman, marking back-to-back triumphs at the short track after his controversial 2024 success there. But this wasn’t good news for Buescher.

This unexpected redemption not only locked Dillon into the playoffs but shattered projections for the bubble drivers, echoing shocks like Derrike Cope’s improbable 1990 Daytona 500 victory, where the underdog capitalized on Dale Earnhardt’s last-lap tire failure to stun the field. With the playoff picture now razor-thin, Buescher’s post-race reflections cut straight to the heart of the battle.

Chris Buescher’s candid assessment of his playoff predicament

In the aftermath of his 30th-place finish at Richmond, Bob Pockrass shared an X post in which Chris Buescher didn’t hold back on the harsh reality facing his No. 17 team. “Yeah, it was just a bad day. We just were very good. I mean, and was just not not competitive enough,” he admitted, pinpointing the lack of speed that plagued him throughout the 400-lap event. This struggle wasn’t isolated; earlier in the season, Buescher’s team faced a setback with an L1 penalty after Kansas for a front bumper violation, costing them 30 points and playoff momentum.

Despite rebounding with consistent runs like his Darlington top-6, the Richmond disaster dropped him 60 points below the cutline, held by Alex Bowman. To secure a playoff berth, Buescher needs a victory at Daytona; points alone won’t suffice, as even maximum stage points and a strong finish wouldn’t bridge the gap without help from others faltering.

Buescher’s words painted a picture of frustration mixed with determination, underscoring the high-stakes nature of superspeedway racing. “We are in a must-win heading into Daytona, which it’s a terrible spot to be in for a playoff race. I know we’ll be fast, but you know, it’s just part of those so many wild things can happen, random things can happen,” he explained, referencing the unpredictability that defines tracks like Daytona. This echoes his own history there; Buescher won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2023, a clutch performance that propelled him into the playoffs when points weren’t enough. Now, trailing by 60 points with just one race left, his scenario demands him to pull off that same trick again. His choices? To win and advance, or miss out for the second straight year, a fate he’s avoided only twice in his Cup career.

Through his quotes, Buescher issued a raw message of resilience amid dwindling hopes, emphasizing the need to reset. He wrapped up by saying, “I, if we wanted it before, so we’ll certainly regroup from this one and head into that one. Be ready to go.” This mindset stems from a season of near misses, like his Pocono top-5, but no checkered flags to lock in a spot.

With 14 winners already claiming berths, the final two positions hinge on points, but a new victor at Daytona could bump even those above the line. For Buescher, it’s win-or-bust, a pressure cooker amplified by Richmond‘s fallout. As the focus shifts to Daytona, Buescher isn’t the only one staring down a must-win. Several veterans find themselves in similar binds, where one wild race could redefine their seasons.

Bubble drivers chasing Daytona glory

Ryan Preece sits 94 points below the playoff cutline after a dismal 35th at Richmond, where performance struggles derailed his No. 60 Ford. Without a win this year, Preece’s path mirrors the desperation of past bubble battles, needing a flawless Daytona run to punch his ticket. His season has shown flashes, like a 7th at Chicago, but in recent races, consistency eludes him, making the finale his last shot.

Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, is 148 points back, his winless streak stretching through 2025 despite early promise with a top-5 at COTA. His frustration showed post-Richmond after a 16th-place finish, but as he eyes Daytona, where he triumphed in 2008, the stakes couldn’t be higher. A victory would salvage a tough year for the No. 8 team, echoing his resilience in tighter spots before.

Brad Keselowski, co-owner at RFK Racing, trails by 189 points after Richmond, his No. 6 car struggling to a 9th-place finish. Keselowski, who won at Daytona in 2016, knows the track’s chaos well. Without a 2025 win, he’s among those desperately hunting glory in the finale to avoid missing the playoffs for a third straight year.