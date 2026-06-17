Chris Buescher Warned Against RFK Loyalty Amid Cup Series Announcement

Chris Buescher was finally expected to end his decade-long association with RFK Racing when his contract situation came under speculation earlier this season. However, the team’s multi-year contract announcement this week took the community by storm. While many are lauding the move, a faction of fans expressed wariness toward the renewed association.

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Buescher entered this year with no guarantee of the future with RFK Racing. It was at this time that the likes of Team Penske were understood to be eyeing out for his talent. Insider Jordan Bianchi, at the time, had mentioned that he was an “elite talent” that the rivals could soon bag with a strong offer. Hendrick Motorsports was also speculated to have been interested in his signing, but the links with Penske were particularly strong.

At the same time, there was also Austin Cindric. He has been driving for Penske since 2021, making his full-time debut in the following season. However, his performance has been rather inconsistent, with a win yet to come this year. Notably, the driver has an average finish of 19 this season. Meanwhile, Chris Buescher has averaged at 11.2, despite being with a slightly less competitive team.

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Amidst this, it seems quite believable that Penske could have been eyeing Buescher. However, it seems quite apparent that RFK Racing is offering him a lot more. Understandably, his loyalty to the team is also at play. He has been associated with the team since 2009, when he was their development driver, managing to win the 2015 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship with the team.

“RFK Racing has been home for most of my racing career, and that’s something I don’t take for granted,” the driver said in a statement. “I’ve grown up with this organization, and I’ incredibly proud of what we’ve built together over the last several years. The direction we’re heading the people we have in place and the commitment throughout the company make me excited about the future.”

Yet, fans are not happy.

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Chris Buescher’s RFK decision failed to impress

“Respect to Chris for the loyalty, but if he had offers from Penske or any other of the Big 3, then he’s made a mistake,” a fan wrote.

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As mentioned earlier, even Hendrick Motorsports could have been interested in signing him. The state of their current #48 teams looks to be in shambles, and Alex Bowman‘s future is also in question. This could have been a golden move for Buescher.

“He deserves a top tier ride,” another comment read, while one social media user wrote, “RFK ain’t really competitive.”

The team might have their moments on some days; however, for most of the season, the drivers find themselves in the middle of the field, struggling with pace. After Brad Keselowski joined the team as a driver/co-owner, some development could be noticed, but it has been close to stagnant now. Even Keselowski struggles to make the cut for the championship chase, despite his experience.

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But at the same time, some of the fans did sound a bit more optimistic.

“W for @RFKracing. Now get more speed @roushyates.”

Well, hopefully, Ws are on the way!