Chris Gabehart Missing From Chevy Team’s 2026 Plans After Leaving Joe Gibbs Behind

After a long round of rumors, Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press finally confirmed the big news on Chris Gabehart: he has officially parted ways with Joe Gibbs Racing. Yep, it’s real. And the silence from JGR? Loud. No statements, no hints, nothing. Gabehart himself hasn’t said a word either, which has only added fuel to the speculation fire.

Most insiders believe he’s gearing up for a fresh start with another team in 2026, and the rumor mill worked overtime trying to guess where (and they almost did it correctly). But now, with a major Chevy organization unveiling its 2026 crew chief lineup, one thing is very clear: Gabehart’s name isn’t on their list.

Chris Gabehart’s name missing from Spire’s 2026 lineup

Spire Motorsports, the Chevrolet-powered team, finally dropped its full crew chief lineup for 2026. Ryan Sparks will return to the top of the box for the No. 7 Cup car with Daniel Suárez, while Travis Peterson takes command of the No. 77 with Michael McDowell. In the Truck Series, Luke Lambert and Brian Pattie will handle the No. 7 and No. 77 programs, respectively. Matt McCall steps in as the Cup Series Competition Director, with Kevin “Bono” Manion doing the same on the Truck side.

Well, the big surprise? Chris Gabehart’s name is nowhere in sight. For weeks, insiders hinted that Gabehart might land at Spire in a high-level director role. Now, this would have been a massive get for the NASCAR organization. But with the lineup officially locked in, it’s clear the door for Gabehart isn’t opening there.

It’s a surprising twist for a guy like Gabehart with that résumé. Long-time NASCAR fans might remember that Gabehart began his time at Joe Gibbs Racing as a race engineer before working his way up through the Xfinity Series. His move to the Cup Series transformed Denny Hamlin’s career.

Between 2019 and 2024, the pair collected 22 wins, including back-to-back Daytona 500 victories in 2019 and 2020. Under Gabehart’s leadership, the No. 11 team never finished worse than eighth in the championship standings. Now, this was an incredible run by any measure. But, still no place at Spire for 2026.

So now the million-dollar question: where does Chris Gabehart land? With Spire officially out of the picture, attention shifts to other teams still finalizing their 2026 rosters. Gabehart’s experience guarantees he won’t be off the grid for long. However, until the next domino falls, NASCAR fans are left refreshing timelines and connecting dots.

NASCAR insiders question JGR’s decision

News of Chris Gabehart’s departure from Joe Gibbs Racing has sparked a wave of reactions across the NASCAR world, with industry voices openly questioning how one of the sport’s top minds was allowed to walk away. Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t hold back on the Dale Jr. Download, calling it a major blow for the organization.

“It appeared that he had been elevated away from the crew chief position from Denny Hamlin into the director of competition, which is a very critical role, and I thought, ‘Man, this guy is perfect for this, and they’ll be well positioned in that role.’ So, it’s hard to imagine how he got away or what would been the cause of the departure,” he said.

Freddie Kraft shared similar disbelief on Door Bumper Clear. The veteran spotter emphasized just how deeply embedded Gabehart was within JGR’s competitive operations.

“This is, I would say, a concern,” Kraft said. “It’s hard to imagine how you let this guy walk out the door. He was so integrated in everything. The analytics side of everything…you know what I mean?”

To many in the industry, losing someone with that level of technical influence raises legitimate questions about the internal direction of the program heading into 2026.

Even before all this, when Gabehart was transitioned away from Denny Hamlin’s pit box earlier in the year, fans sensed something shifting. Hamlin handled it professionally but candidly.

“The first few days was a shock, but I’m moving on,” Hamlin told NASCAR.com. “There’s nothing I can do to change anything that happened.”

It is evident that Chris Gabehart wasn’t just another name on the organizational chart. He was one of the core pillars holding JGR’s competitive foundation together. His influence stretched far beyond race-day calls. From data-driven strategy to garage-wide development, Gabehart shaped the performance culture around him.

And that’s exactly why insiders are so stunned: losing someone with that level of technical, analytical, and leadership impact doesn’t happen quietly. It creates a vacuum, and the rest of the garage immediately feels it.